Tesla Insurance Customers Can Now Add Their Insurance Cards to Apple Wallet

Telsa car owners who have auto insurance through the electric vehicle company are now able to link their Tesla insurance cards directly to Apple Wallet, providing more accessible access to the cards on the iPhone and Apple Watch.
As part of an update to the Tesla app yesterday on the App Store, the company has introduced support for Apple Wallet into its app. Tesla car owners will be able to add their insurance card to Apple Wallet by heading into the app, tapping their profile photo, heading into Account, Insurance, Manage Tabs, and Documents.
New Version Detected: 4.5.0 Changelog is: - Tesla Insurance policy holders can add their insurance card to Apple Wallet
— Tesla App Updates (iOS) (@Tesla_App_iOS) January 25, 2022
Tesla launched its own insurance offerings in California several years ago, and began to expand to additional states late last year. Tesla insurance is now available in a handful of states, with the company saying it hopes to offer it in most U.S. states by the end of the year as it gains approval on a state-by-state basis.
In states other than California, Tesla offers insurance based on real-time collection of driving data, determining premiums by factoring in how much you drive and a Safety Score that incorporates five different factors to gauge how safely you drive.
The Tesla app can be found for free on the App Store [Direct Link].
Apple's AirPods have been credited with saving a woman's life after a potentially fatal fall, People reports.
When a 60-year-old florist in New Jersey tripped and hit her head in her studio, she lost consciousness and awoke heavily bleeding. With nobody around to call for help, she realized she had her AirPods in, and used a "Hey Siri" command to call 911. An operator was able to stay on the ...
Apple is working on a number of new products that are set to launch this fall, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that it will be "the widest array" of new devices that Apple has introduced in its history.
In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explains that Apple is working on four new flagship iPhones (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max), an updated low-end Ma...
Apple has always emphasized the depth of thought that goes into the design of its products. In the foreword to Designed by Apple in California, a photo book released by the company in 2016, Jony Ive explains how Apple strives "to define objects that appear effortless" and "so simple, coherent and inevitable that there could be no rational alternative."
But every once in a while even Apple...
As we roll into the latter half of January, we're starting to hear more about a potential spring Apple event, which is likely to take place in March or April. There are a number of potential announcements on deck, so an event would be a good opportunity for Apple to get them all out there.
We've also been going back and forth on some iPhone 14 rumors, and we've taken a look at a number of...
AT&T today announced the launch of upgraded AT&T Fiber plans, which support speeds of up to 5 Gigabits for some customers. There are two separate plans, one "2 GIG" plan and one "5 GIG" plan, available to new and existing AT&T Fiber subscribers.
According to AT&T, the new plans are available to nearly 5.2 million customers across 70 metro areas including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, San...
Three months after their launch, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros continue to experience high demand and seemingly short supply, with shipping dates for both models stretching into multiple weeks in several of Apple's key markets.
In the United States, the baseline 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro chip is estimated to ship in three to four weeks, promising an arrival by at least...
Following months of bleak news about Peloton's "precarious state," including the revelation that it has halted production of its bikes and treadmills, Apple is being floated as a potential buyer of Peloton's troubled fitness business.
Yesterday, CNBC reported that Peloton will temporarily stop production of its connected fitness products due to a "significant reduction" in consumer demand, a ...
Earlier this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman tweeted that Apple "will be holding a spring event" to announce a new iPhone SE and other hardware. In a recent edition of his newsletter, Gurman said the event is likely to occur in March or April.
Gurman did not elaborate on what "other hardware" will be announced at Apple's purported spring event, but rumors suggest at least four products are...
Top Rated Comments