Tesla Insurance Customers Can Now Add Their Insurance Cards to Apple Wallet

Telsa car owners who have auto insurance through the electric vehicle company are now able to link their Tesla insurance cards directly to Apple Wallet, providing more accessible access to the cards on the iPhone and Apple Watch.

As part of an update to the Tesla app yesterday on the App Store , the company has introduced support for Apple Wallet into its app. Tesla car owners will be able to add their insurance card to Apple Wallet by heading into the app, tapping their profile photo, heading into Account, Insurance, Manage Tabs, and Documents.

- Tesla Insurance policy holders can add their insurance card to Apple Wallet — Tesla App Updates (iOS) (@Tesla_App_iOS) January 25, 2022

Tesla launched its own insurance offerings in California several years ago, and began to expand to additional states late last year. Tesla insurance is now available in a handful of states, with the company saying it hopes to offer it in most U.S. states by the end of the year as it gains approval on a state-by-state basis.

In states other than California, Tesla offers insurance based on real-time collection of driving data, determining premiums by factoring in how much you drive and a Safety Score that incorporates five different factors to gauge how safely you drive.

