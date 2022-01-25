Tesla Insurance Customers Can Now Add Their Insurance Cards to Apple Wallet

Telsa car owners who have auto insurance through the electric vehicle company are now able to link their Tesla insurance cards directly to Apple Wallet, providing more accessible access to the cards on the iPhone and Apple Watch.

tesla insurance card apple walletImage from @coffeetabletsla via Tesla North

As part of an update to the Tesla app yesterday on the App Store, the company has introduced support for Apple Wallet into its app. Tesla car owners will be able to add their insurance card to Apple Wallet by heading into the app, tapping their profile photo, heading into Account, Insurance, Manage Tabs, and Documents.


Tesla launched its own insurance offerings in California several years ago, and began to expand to additional states late last year. Tesla insurance is now available in a handful of states, with the company saying it hopes to offer it in most U.S. states by the end of the year as it gains approval on a state-by-state basis.

In states other than California, Tesla offers insurance based on real-time collection of driving data, determining premiums by factoring in how much you drive and a Safety Score that incorporates five different factors to gauge how safely you drive.

The Tesla app can be found for free on the ‌App Store‌ [Direct Link].

alexandr Avatar
alexandr
40 minutes ago at 07:06 am
But you still can't add CarPlay to your Tesla :)
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
boss.king Avatar
boss.king
50 minutes ago at 06:55 am
From everything I've heard about the admin side of Telsa, I'd be pretty weary of trusting them with insurance.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
48 minutes ago at 06:58 am

From everything I've heard about the admin side of Telsa, I'd be pretty weary of trusting them with insurance.
It's a good start. Next up might be the Apple car key. Apple Music would be a nice addition.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alexandr Avatar
alexandr
39 minutes ago at 07:07 am

It's a good start. Next up might be the Apple car key. Apple Music would be a nice addition.
is that even happening still? it seems that bmw is quietly getting out of it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dontwalkhand Avatar
dontwalkhand
15 minutes ago at 07:31 am

It's a good start. Next up might be the Apple car key. Apple Music would be a nice addition.
Apple Music first. The car key can wait since the app handles that pretty well.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
