Deals: Apple's 24-Inch iMac (7-Core, 256GB) Drops to Low Price of $1,239.92

Today you can get Apple's 24-inch 7-Core GPU, 256GB iMac for a new record low price of $1,239.92, down from $1,299.00. This model is sold by Expercom on Amazon and it's available in Silver and Blue.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This deal beats the previous best price by about $10, making it the new all-time low price on this model on Amazon. You'll also find the 8-core, 256GB model discounted this week on Amazon in Silver and Orange.

You can keep track of ongoing sales on Apple's iMac line by visiting our Best iMac Deals guide. There, we keep track of the best iMac offers from Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and other retailers, so be sure to check back often if you're shopping for an iMac for the first time, or thinking of upgrading.