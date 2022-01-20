Apple Stops Signing iOS 15.2 Following iOS 15.2.1 Release, Downgrading No Longer Possible

Following the release of iOS 15.2.1 earlier in January, Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.2, the previously available version of iOS that saw a public release on December 13. With iOS 15.2 no longer being signed, it is not possible to downgrade to that version if you've already updated to iOS 15.2.1.



Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to encourage customers to keep their operating systems up to date.

iOS 15.2 includes several notable improvements to Apple's mobile software, including App Privacy Report, Emergency SOS, Legacy Contacts, a new Apple Music Voice Plan, and more.

Meanwhile, iOS 15.2.1 addresses an issue causing Messages sent through an iCloud Link not to load and it fixes bug with third-party CarPlay apps not responding to input.