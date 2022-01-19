Instagram Testing Subscriptions That Let Users Pay for Content From Creators

Instagram today began rolling out subscription options that are designed to allow Instagram users to pay for exclusive Instagram Live videos and Stories from their preferred creators.



As noted by TechCrunch, Instagram is testing the subscription feature with a selection of 10 U.S. creators, each of whom can choose their subscription price. Subscription pricing ranges from $0.99 per month to $99.99 per month.

Signs of subscription plan options first surfaced in November in the form of Instagram Subscription options as in-app purchases in the Instagram app, and these subscription purchases are now live for some people.

Instagram users who subscribe to a creator will have access to subscriber-only stories, live streams, and other content. Subscribers will receive purple badges that will allow them to stand out in comments and direct messages.

For the time being, all of the money earned from subscriptions will go directly to creators, and Instagram will not begin taking a cut until "at least 2023," with the aim of helping creators "make a living."