Deals: Get Up to $100 Off Apple's 12.9-Inch iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard

Today we're tracking a deal on Apple's 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro, priced at $999.00, down from $1,099.00. Amid the entire 2021 iPad Pro lineup this is the most consistent and solid offer that we track, and it's in stock today and ready to ship from Amazon.

This sale price is only available in the Silver color option on Amazon, and B&H Photo is also matching the price in the same color. Both retailers are offering a similar delivery window, with estimates ranging from January 16 to January 19.

You can pair your iPad Pro with the Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $299.98, down from $349.00. This is a new all-time low price for the White color option, and Amazon estimates about a three day shipping delay from today.

