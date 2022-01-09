Apple Car Schematics Reportedly Presented to Japanese Auto Parts Maker in 2020
In January 2020, a man who identified himself as an Apple parts manager informed Japanese auto supplier Sanden that Apple wanted to make electric vehicles, and presented schematics of an electric vehicle and air conditioner parts, according to Nikkei Asia.
Sanden is a leading manufacturer of air conditioner parts for vehicles, and Apple and Sanden went on to discuss specific parts requirements, the report claims. However, due to financial struggles worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sanden filed for debt restructuring with its creditors in June 2020 and the Apple Car talks apparently faded.
While the report does not provide any further details about the talks between the two companies, it lends further credence to Apple's long-rumored electric vehicle ambitions.
In November 2021, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple was accelerating its work on the project and aiming for an electric vehicle with full self-driving capabilities. Gurman said Apple was aiming for release by 2025, but the project has allegedly faced numerous setbacks over the years, so a launch timeframe is not certain.
Popular Stories
iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a pill-shaped camera cutout at the top of the display, with the notch removed, according to tweets shared by leaker @dylandkt, who has proven to be a reliable source of Apple-related rumors over the last year or so. To accommodate this change, the leaker said Face ID hardware will be moved under the display.
While it has been widely reported that iPhone 14...
WhatsApp is testing a helpful new feature on iOS that displays profile pictures in system notifications when users receive new messages from chats and groups.
Image credit: WABetaInfo First spotted by app specialist WABetaInfo, the first new feature for the platform in 2022 uses APIs in iOS 15 to add the WhatsApp profile images to notifications in top-screen banners and in the Notification...
Apple's first major product announcements of the year often occur in March or April, so there's a reasonable chance that trend will continue in 2022. Ahead, we recap some of Apple's past spring announcements and look ahead to some of the first new Apple products that we might see this year.
Past Spring Announcements
Last year, Apple held an event on April 20 to unveil its AirTag item...
Tech YouTuber Unbox Therapy recently shared a video looking at reputed dummies of Samsung's forthcoming Galaxy S22 lineup, corroborating earlier leaks that suggest it will again consist of three sizes to compete directly with Apple's latest devices, the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13/Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max models.
From right to left: Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra (credit: Unbox ...
A recurring iOS bug that makes Apple's Messages app send read receipts despite the setting being disabled appears to be on the upswing again, based on reports from users running iOS 15.
In iOS, with read receipts enabled (Settings -> Messages -> Send Read Receipts), the "Delivered" text that a person sees under an iMessage they have sent you turns to "Read" when you've viewed it in the...
CES 2022 is wrapping up today, and while it was a more muted event because of the ongoing pandemic that saw many exhibitors and attendees cancel, there were still plenty of new product announcements. In our latest YouTube video, we rounded up some of the best Apple-related accessories that we saw this year.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Garmin Venu 2 Plus...
Apple's former Director of Mac System Architecture Jeff Wilcox this week announced that he has left Apple to take on a new role at Intel. As noted on LinkedIn (via Tom's Hardware), Wilcox was part of Apple's M1 team and he had a key role in the transition from Intel chips to Apple silicon.
Wilcox's profile says that he "led the transition" for all Macs to Apple silicon, and prior to that, he ...
Peloton's business model is in peril due to the growth of Apple Fitness+ and a clash of interests in the digital health space, according to analyst Neil Cybart.
In a thread on Twitter, Cybart explained that despite rapid expansion in recent years, Peloton is now "in a precarious state." As a business, Peloton has high customer acquisition costs, translating to high product pricing. The...
Apple is experimenting with multiple foldable iPhone prototypes, according to leaker Dylandkt, but a foldable iPhone may not be coming in the near future because Apple still has concerns over foldable display technology and the market for foldable smartphones.
In a tweet thread, Dylandkt said that Apple is working on a possible future device, but that foldable display technology is not...