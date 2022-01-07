Facebook's New 'Privacy Center' Will Help Educate Users on Data Collection and Privacy Options

Facebook today announced a new "Privacy Center" section on its website on the desktop. This new area will offer users a "new place to learn more about our approach to privacy across our apps and technologies" and "provides helpful information about five common privacy topics," Meta announced today in a press release.



The new Privacy Center, rolling out to a small pool of Facebook users in the United States on the desktop, will offer five sections at launch with plans to expand over time.

The first section, Security, will offer easy access to common tools such as basic security settings and two-factor authentication. Sharing will provide quick access to settings over who can tag users in a post, post visibility, and more. Collection and Use will give users a quick glance at the type of data Meta collects about them and how it's used, respectively. The last section will provide settings regarding a user's ad preferences.

Meta says that Facebook's "Privacy Center" will continuously evolve and expand over time with "more modules and controls to help people understand our approach to privacy across our apps and technologies."