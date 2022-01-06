Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup Gets First In-Depth Closeup in Unboxing Video

Tech YouTuber Unbox Therapy recently shared a video looking at reputed dummies of Samsung's forthcoming Galaxy S22 lineup, corroborating earlier leaks that suggest it will again consist of three sizes to compete directly with Apple's latest devices, the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13/Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max models.

samsung galaxy s22 unboxing therapy

From right to left: Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra (credit: Unbox Therapy)

Now removed but since re-uploaded by others, the video pretty much confirms earlier reports that Samsung's flagship S22 and S22 Plus smartphones will sport a glossy design that retains the rounded Contour Cut Camera housing seen in the S21 and S21 Plus, while the S22 Ultra will boast a new, more rectangular Galaxy Note-style design with rear cameras that are flush with the case, and a matte finish.

According to a leaked spec sheet, the S22 will have a slightly more compact 6.1-inch display than its predecessor (6.2 inches), while the S22 Plus is expected to come in at 6.55-inches (previously 6.7-inches). Both are said to include triple-lens camera arrays featuring a 50-megapixel main camera alongside ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. (Apple plans to add a 48-megapixel camera lens to this year's iPhone 14, followed by a periscope lens in 2023, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.)

Taking things up a notch, the more squared-off S22 Ultra is expected to come with four embedded cameras, including a primary 108-megapixel sensor with a Super Clear lens, which should provide reduced glare and reflections in shots, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, 10-megapixel 3x telephoto, and 10-megapixel 10x periscope lens. Unlike the S21 Ultra, this year's model is also expected to come with an S Pen stylus holder built into the side.

Last year, after initially mocking Apple for not including a charger with the iPhone 12, Samsung followed its rival's lead and didn't include a charger with the Galaxy S21 series. The same is expected to apply with the S22 lineup, although Samsung is rumored to be upping the charging speed of the S22 Ultra with a separate 45W USB-C power adapter, up from the 25W maximum supported by the previous generation model.

Samsung typically announces its latest flagship smartphone lineup to rival Apple's iPhones in January or February, but there's been no confirmation of a media event yet, and given the global chip shortage and other supply-limiting factors, Samsung could well opt for a later launch this year.

Tags: Samsung, Galaxy S22

