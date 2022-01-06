Deals: Apple's 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air Available for $539
The 2020 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air has dropped back down to $539.00 today on Amazon, from $599.00. This sale is only available in the Silver color option, and Amazon estimates that it will take about a week for the tablet to be delivered.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This is a second-best price on this version of the 10.9-inch iPad Air, but we haven't seen record low prices (or many deals at all) on the tablet since early September 2021. For those interested, this is still a solid deal and worth checking out before it disappears again.
There are a few other noteworthy iPad deals happening on Amazon this week. You can get the 10.2-inch iPad (256GB Wi-Fi) for $449.00, down from $479.00. The iPad mini 6 (64BG cellular) is on sale for $629.98, down from $649.00. Both of these sales are lowest-ever prices.
For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.
