Instagram Now Testing Chronological Feed
Back in December, Instagram lead Adam Mosseri said that Instagram was planning to reintroduce a chronological feed, and now Instagram is officially testing chronological feed options.
Going forward, there will be three different Instagram feed options available. The "Home" feed will be the Instagram experience that's available today, with Instagram suggesting content that it thinks that users will most want to see in an effort to "make the most of your time."
A "Favorites" feed will include a user-designated list of accounts to ensure Instagram users aren't missing content from their favorite people.
The "Following" feed will offer up a list of chronological posts from every account that an Instagram user is following. Mosseri said that Instagram feels it's important to offer this feature because the "Home" feed is going to gain more and more recommended accounts over time, so people will be able to see just the accounts they follow using this option.
According to Mosseri, Instagram wants to make it easier for people to view content how they want to see it. The feature is already in testing for some accounts or is going out over the next couple of weeks, and after the beta testing period, Instagram is planning to launch the chronological feed option in the first half of 2022.
