CES 2022: TP-Link to Launch HomeKit Accessories in U.S. Under 'Tapo' Brand

TP-Link today at CES 2022 announced that it will be expanding its Tapo line of smart home accessories from Europe to the United States, and some of the accessories will also be gaining support for Apple's smart home platform HomeKit, allowing the accessories to be controlled with Siri or the Home app on Apple devices.



Some of the HomeKit-enabled accessories will include the Tapo P125 Mini Smart Plug, Tapo S500D Dimmer Switch, and Tapo P306 Wall Power Strip, according to TP-Link. The Verge reported that the Tapo L535E Color Lightbulb and Tapo L930 Light Strip will also be compatible with HomeKit. Pricing has yet to be announced.

The new Tapo accessories are slated for release throughout 2022. The Verge reported that the P125 Mini Smart Plug will be released in the first quarter, followed by the Wall Power Strip, Dimmer Switch, and Light Strip in the second quarter and the Color Lightbulb in the third quarter. None of the accessories require a hub.

TP-Link will continue to sell its Kasa line of smart home accessories alongside the Tapo line in the United States, but a spokesperson for the company informed MacRumors that HomeKit support for the Kasa line is not currently planned.