5 Useful Apps for Boosting Your Productivity in 2022
January is when many of us make New Year's resolutions for improvements that we want to enact in the new year, and if you're looking to bolster your productivity and adopt new habits, we have a great list of iOS and Mac apps that you might want to check out.
We've outlined the apps, provided links, and listed app pricing below, but make sure to check out our YouTube video to see them in action.
- Spike (Free) - Spike is an email app that turns emails into chat conversations, making it easier to carry on a conversation and collaborate on projects. There are tools for taking notes, creating task lists, scheduling meetings, and launching audio/video calls. Spike is free for personal email addresses, though some features are limited.
- Calendly (Free) - Calendly is a service that's designed to make it easy to schedule meetings with others. You can enter your availability and preferences and then send along a link to the person you want to meet with to get something scheduled. Calendly has an iOS app and Chrome and Firefox extensions and it's simple to use. Calendly is free, but additional features can be unlocked with a monthly subscription.
- Noteplan 3 ($6.99/month) - Noteplan 3 is a to-do list, planner, and organizer that helps you manage notes, tasks, and your calendar. It provides all of the notes and tasks that you need each day in a singular view, it integrates with your calendar, and it supports Markdown. Noteplan 3 is $6.99 per month or $59.99 per year, and there is a free trial so you can test it out before subscribing.
- Superhuman ($30/month) - Superhuman bills itself as the "fastest email experience ever made," with an intuitive interface and features like social insights, reminders, send later, snooze, and undo send. It has a split inbox design so you can manage your most important emails, and it promises to help you get through your emails twice as fast. Superhuman is priced at $30 per month.
- Maccy (Free) - Maccy is a clipboard manager designed for the Mac, which is lightweight, simple, and entirely free to use. It keeps a history of everything that's copied, letting you search through and use your previous clipboard contents. It's available through Github.
Have a favorite productivity app that we haven't listed here? Let us know in the comments.
Popular Stories
Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro will feature support for Lossless audio and a charging case that can emit a sound for location tracking purposes, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that the second-generation AirPods Pro will feature new selling points that will lead to strong demand, including support for Apple Lossless...
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated his expectations for new Apple products in 2022, including the iPhone 14 series, a redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip, an iPad Pro with wireless charging, and more.
Gurman said at least some iPhone 14 models launching later this year will feature a hole-punch display design, as we've heard from other...
Verizon and T-Mobile have discontinued their iPad rebate program in partnership with Apple following widespread customer complaints that the program was ineffective, flawed, and rarely worked as intended.
In recent weeks, complaints from customers have emerged across social media regarding Verizon's and T-Mobile's rebate programs. If it worked according to plan, the program would give...
Apple's rumored new consumer-oriented standalone monitor could appear this year and come in at around the $2,500 price mark, based on comments made by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his first "Power On" newsletter of 2022, Gurman says the new monitor is "destined to be about half the price of the Pro Display XDR," which he's "hoping" launches sometime this year. Speaking of Macs and...
Apple today shared a new ad titled "911" that emphasizes the Apple Watch's life-saving potential during emergencies.
The suspenseful ad revolves around three individuals named Amanda, Jason, and Jim who were each able to get help by dialing 911 using the Apple Watch, with the ad highlighting excerpts from their frantic phone calls with dispatchers. Amanda, for example, said that her car had...
In celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year on February 1, Apple has released special-edition AirPods Pro with a custom-designed tiger emoji through its online store and retail stores in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao.
2022 is the Year of the Tiger on the Chinese calendar. The special-edition AirPods Pro have a custom-designed tiger emoji printed on the wireless charging case, with...
Apple in October introduced the redesigned third-generation AirPods, which have an updated design, Adaptive EQ support, spatial audio, and other new features. To explain some of the design decisions Apple made with the AirPods 3, Apple's vice president of acoustics Gary Geaves sat down for an interview with What HiFi (via 9to5Mac), providing some interesting insight into the limitations of...
Top Rated Comments