5 Useful Apps for Boosting Your Productivity in 2022

January is when many of us make New Year's resolutions for improvements that we want to enact in the new year, and if you're looking to bolster your productivity and adopt new habits, we have a great list of iOS and Mac apps that you might want to check out.

Spike (Free) - Spike is an email app that turns emails into chat conversations, making it easier to carry on a conversation and collaborate on projects. There are tools for taking notes, creating task lists, scheduling meetings, and launching audio/video calls. Spike is free for personal email addresses, though some features are limited. Calendly (Free) - Calendly is a service that's designed to make it easy to schedule meetings with others. You can enter your availability and preferences and then send along a link to the person you want to meet with to get something scheduled. Calendly has an iOS app and Chrome and Firefox extensions and it's simple to use. Calendly is free, but additional features can be unlocked with a monthly subscription. Noteplan 3 ($6.99/month) - Noteplan 3 is a to-do list, planner, and organizer that helps you manage notes, tasks, and your calendar. It provides all of the notes and tasks that you need each day in a singular view, it integrates with your calendar, and it supports Markdown. Noteplan 3 is $6.99 per month or $59.99 per year, and there is a free trial so you can test it out before subscribing. Superhuman ($30/month) - Superhuman bills itself as the "fastest email experience ever made," with an intuitive interface and features like social insights, reminders, send later, snooze, and undo send. It has a split inbox design so you can manage your most important emails, and it promises to help you get through your emails twice as fast. Superhuman is priced at $30 per month. Maccy (Free) - Maccy is a clipboard manager designed for the Mac, which is lightweight, simple, and entirely free to use. It keeps a history of everything that's copied, letting you search through and use your previous clipboard contents. It's available through Github.

We've outlined the apps, provided links, and listed app pricing below, but make sure to check out our YouTube video to see them in action.

Have a favorite productivity app that we haven't listed here? Let us know in the comments.