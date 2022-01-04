Deals: Nomad Outlet Sale Taking Up to 90% Off iPhone Cases, USB-C Cables, Apple Watch Straps, More

Nomad is celebrating the new year with new discounts in its Outlet Sale, including USB-C cables, Apple Watch straps, AirPods cases, iPhone 11 cases, and more. This sale includes up to 90 percent off these accessories.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Nomad. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Besides a trio of refurbished Base Station wireless chargers, all of the products in Nomad's Outlet Sale are in new condition. All items during this event are final sale, so returns won't be accepted. You can find the full list of items in the sale listed below.

Cables

Apple Watch Straps

AirPods Case

Rugged Case - $9.95, down from $29.95

iPhone 11 Cases

Modern Case - $34.95, down from $49.95

Active Rugged Case - $24.95, down from $49.95

iPhone XS Cases

Modern Leather Folio - $4.95, down from $69.95

