CES 2022: Belkin Debuts New Find My-Compatible Soundform Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Belkin today introduced new high-end Soundform earbuds, which offer Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation and integration with Apple's Find My app.



According to Belkin, the Soundform Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds are the company's top-of-the-line audio solution. In addition to an Active Noise Cancellation feature, the earbuds feature a Multipoint connection to connect to and switch between multiple devices.

The earbuds are equipped with 12mm dual-layer dynamic drivers, and there are three microphones in each earbud. AptX HD 24-bit audio is supported, and the earbuds last for up to eight hours on a single charge. A charging case adds an additional 28 hours of battery life.

Three sets of ear tips and wing tips come with the earbuds for a customized fit, and Apple users can add the Soundform earbuds to the ‌Find My‌ app. With ‌Find My‌ integration, the earbuds can be tracked right alongside other Apple devices and can be located when lost. Thanks to ‌Find My‌ network support, the earbuds can be tracked down even when they're out of Bluetooth range by leveraging other nearby Apple devices.



The charging case can charge over USB-C or with any Qi-based wireless charger. The earbuds have an IPX5 water resistance rating so they can hold up to light splashes of water and sweat, and the sound can be customized with Belkin's Soundform app.

Belkin's Soundform Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds will launch in the second quarter of 2022.