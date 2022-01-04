CES 2022: Belkin Debuts New Find My-Compatible Soundform Noise Cancelling Earbuds

According to Belkin, the Soundform Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds are the company's top-of-the-line audio solution. In addition to an Active Noise Cancellation feature, the earbuds feature a Multipoint connection to connect to and switch between multiple devices.
The earbuds are equipped with 12mm dual-layer dynamic drivers, and there are three microphones in each earbud. AptX HD 24-bit audio is supported, and the earbuds last for up to eight hours on a single charge. A charging case adds an additional 28 hours of battery life.
Three sets of ear tips and wing tips come with the earbuds for a customized fit, and Apple users can add the Soundform earbuds to the Find My app. With Find My integration, the earbuds can be tracked right alongside other Apple devices and can be located when lost. Thanks to Find My network support, the earbuds can be tracked down even when they're out of Bluetooth range by leveraging other nearby Apple devices.
The charging case can charge over USB-C or with any Qi-based wireless charger. The earbuds have an IPX5 water resistance rating so they can hold up to light splashes of water and sweat, and the sound can be customized with Belkin's Soundform app.
Belkin's Soundform Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds will launch in the second quarter of 2022.
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated his expectations for new Apple products in 2022, including the iPhone 14 series, a redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip, an iPad Pro with wireless charging, and more.
Gurman said at least some iPhone 14 models launching later this year will feature a hole-punch display design, as we've heard from other...
Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro will feature support for Lossless audio and a charging case that can emit a sound for location tracking purposes, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that the second-generation AirPods Pro will feature new selling points that will lead to strong demand, including support for Apple Lossless...
Verizon and T-Mobile have discontinued their iPad rebate program in partnership with Apple following widespread customer complaints that the program was ineffective, flawed, and rarely worked as intended.
In recent weeks, complaints from customers have emerged across social media regarding Verizon's and T-Mobile's rebate programs. If it worked according to plan, the program would give...
Apple's rumored new consumer-oriented standalone monitor could appear this year and come in at around the $2,500 price mark, based on comments made by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his first "Power On" newsletter of 2022, Gurman says the new monitor is "destined to be about half the price of the Pro Display XDR," which he's "hoping" launches sometime this year. Speaking of Macs and...
Apple is gifting engineers and staffers who worked on the M1 chip a unique t-shirt to commemorate the end of the first year of the Mac's transition to Apple Silicon, according to an image shared on Twitter by an Apple engineer. Andy Boretto, who works at Apple as a senior software engineer, tweeted an image of a special t-shirt with the M1 chip and its accompanying glow, alongside a card...
Apple briefly became the world's first $3 trillion company today based on market capitalization, which is the total value of all of the company's outstanding shares. The milestone came after Apple's stock price rose over 40% in the last year.
The impressive feat, which Apple achieved when its stock price reached the $182.86 mark during intraday trading, came just over 16 months after Apple be...
Apple today shared a new ad titled "911" that emphasizes the Apple Watch's life-saving potential during emergencies.
The suspenseful ad revolves around three individuals named Amanda, Jason, and Jim who were each able to get help by dialing 911 using the Apple Watch, with the ad highlighting excerpts from their frantic phone calls with dispatchers. Amanda, for example, said that her car had...