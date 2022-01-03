iPhone 15 Pro Expected to Feature Periscope Lens With Up to 10x Optical Zoom

At least one iPhone 15 model launched in 2023 will feature a periscope camera system, allowing for increased optical zoom, according to analyst Jeff Pu.



With a periscope system, light entering the telephoto lens on the back of the iPhone would be reflected by an angled mirror towards the camera's image sensor. The change in direction in which the light travels would allow for Apple to fit a longer telephoto setup inside the iPhone, enabling users to zoom in further without any blurriness.

Rumors about the iPhone getting a periscope lens have been circulating since early 2020, with reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo the first to mention the possibility. Kuo initially said that a periscope lens would be an iPhone 14 Pro feature, but it is now looking like we'll have to wait until the iPhone 15 Pro next year.



There are already some Android smartphones with periscope lenses, including Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra and Huawei's P40 Pro+. Both of those devices feature up to 10x optical zoom, and with the addition of a periscope lens, the iPhone 15 Pro could follow suit. In the meantime, iPhone 13 Pro models are limited to 3x optical zoom.