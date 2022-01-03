iPhone 15 Pro Expected to Feature Periscope Lens With Up to 10x Optical Zoom

by

At least one iPhone 15 model launched in 2023 will feature a periscope camera system, allowing for increased optical zoom, according to analyst Jeff Pu.

iPhone 13 Pro Light Blue Side Feature
With a periscope system, light entering the telephoto lens on the back of the iPhone would be reflected by an angled mirror towards the camera's image sensor. The change in direction in which the light travels would allow for Apple to fit a longer telephoto setup inside the iPhone, enabling users to zoom in further without any blurriness.

Rumors about the iPhone getting a periscope lens have been circulating since early 2020, with reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo the first to mention the possibility. Kuo initially said that a periscope lens would be an iPhone 14 Pro feature, but it is now looking like we'll have to wait until the iPhone 15 Pro next year.

samsung periscope lens
There are already some Android smartphones with periscope lenses, including Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra and Huawei's P40 Pro+. Both of those devices feature up to 10x optical zoom, and with the addition of a periscope lens, the iPhone 15 Pro could follow suit. In the meantime, iPhone 13 Pro models are limited to 3x optical zoom.

Tags: Jeff Pu, Periscope Lens, 2023 iPhones

Top Rated Comments

contacos Avatar
contacos
52 minutes ago at 08:08 am
I understand Apple for upgrading their camera systems at a lower pace since this is their main selling point to upgrade nowadays but this is just annoying, especially with competitors already using it a year ago and don’t give me the „apple always waits til something majored*“ BS

*is cheaper to make in high quantities
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
creediddy Avatar
creediddy
51 minutes ago at 08:10 am
Hole punch screen this year for 2022 with a 10% faster A-series processor. Slightly better camera for 2022. 2023 gets a 10x optical zoom capabilities. LOL! Let alone we got 120Hz for 2021. Apple needs the Apple iFold ASAP!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
53 minutes ago at 08:07 am
Kuo has been saying this. It looks like iPhone 15 will be a major camera upgrade.

So I'm guessing people will be skipping iPhone 14? I’m not and wouldn’t recommend it. ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
subi257 Avatar
subi257
11 minutes ago at 08:50 am

That will be great, but, is it truly zoom as in 1x-10x or is it a fixed focal length? And I mean optical, not digital.
I should be truly a zoom as in 1x-10x.....Samsung has Huawei had had it for a numbers of years now using technology and optics licensed from Leica. They have also had 8GB of RAM for a number of years now too.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
usersince86 Avatar
usersince86
1 hour ago at 07:56 am
This technology, while not a total game changer (and already present in some other phones), will make a huge difference. Hopefully it's available in the lower-priced models, too... (wishful thinking?!?)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
57 minutes ago at 08:03 am
wow, can't wait for iPhone 16 ... yes, 16, no typo /s
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

iPhone 14 Mock Roundup 2

Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro to Feature 48-Megapixel Camera, Periscope Lens Coming 2023

Monday December 20, 2021 6:36 am PST by
Apple plans to add a 48-megapixel camera lens to the iPhone next year, followed by a periscope lens in 2023, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a research note today with TF International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said these iPhone camera upgrades over the next two years will help to boost Taiwanese manufacturer Largan Precision's market share, revenue, and profit. Kuo did ...
Read Full Article96 comments
iphone 13 pro max cameras

All of the New iPhone 13 Camera Features: Macro, Cinematic Mode, Photographic Styles, Sensor Improvements and More

Tuesday September 14, 2021 3:56 pm PDT by
With the launch of the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple introduced several updated camera features, some of which are hardware based and some of which are software based. Notably, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max now have identical camera systems, a departure from the different cameras featured in the iPhone 12 Pro and the 12 Pro Max. As usual,...
Read Full Article124 comments
iphone12protriplelenscamera

Apple Shuffles Suppliers for Periscope Telephoto Lens in 2023 iPhones

Thursday September 2, 2021 2:27 am PDT by
Apple hopes to circumvent Samsung in the supply of components for a "folded" telephoto lens for 2023 iPhones, according to unnamed sources cited by Korean website The Elec. The report claims Apple has approached Jahwa Electronics, which is part of Samsung's supply chain, to supply an optical image stabilization module for the camera. Jahwa co-developed the technology with Samsung, which...
Read Full Article49 comments
iPhone 14 Mock Feature Pruple 2

iPhone 14 Pro Models Rumored to Feature 48-Megapixel Camera and 8GB of RAM

Monday December 13, 2021 6:28 pm PST by
As previously rumored, Apple is planning to release four iPhone 14 models in September 2022, including a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to analyst Jeff Pu. In a research note with Haitong International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Pu said the two Pro models will be equipped with a triple-lens rear camera...
Read Full Article165 comments
iphone12protriplelenscamera

Kuo: 2023 iPhones to Feature 'Periscopic' Telephoto Lens

Monday March 8, 2021 10:08 pm PST by
Apple's iPhones will adopt a "periscopic telephoto lens" in 2023, according to a research note shared this evening by well-respected TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo did not elaborate, but we've heard several prior rumors about Apple's work on a periscope lens, which would allow for significant improvements in optical zoom capabilities. Kuo previously said that he expected Apple to...
Read Full Article125 comments
Huawei P30 Pro periscope camera cross section

iPhone Periscope Camera Patent Granted Ahead of Rumored 2022 or 2023 Debut

Tuesday July 13, 2021 7:06 am PDT by
Apple has been granted a broad patent for a periscope camera system, which is rumored to be coming to the iPhone for the first time as soon as next year. The patent, spotted by Patently Apple, is simply titled "Folded camera," and was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Periscope camera systems attempt to address the problem of internal size constraints inside a...
Read Full Article105 comments
iphone12protriplelenscamera

Kuo: iPhone 13 Lineup to Feature Nearly Identical Wide Camera Lens as iPhone 12

Wednesday March 31, 2021 1:33 am PDT by
According to credible Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 13 lineup, slated for launch in the second half of the year, will feature the same wide-angle lens as the current iPhone 12 series, offering no tangible improvements to one of the three lenses on the upcoming iPhone. In an investors note obtained by MacRumors, focused mainly on developments and changes within Apple's supply chain,...
Read Full Article53 comments
iPhone 14 Mock Feature Pruple 2

iPhone 14 Pro Models to Feature Hole-Punch Display

Wednesday December 8, 2021 3:40 pm PST by
The high-end iPhone 14 Pro models launching in 2022 are expected to have a hole-punch display, according to Korean website The Elec. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to feature the upgraded display, which will do away with the notch used in the current iPhone models. The hole-punch cutout will allow Apple to provide a larger display area while still...
Read Full Article250 comments

Popular Stories

AirPods Pro Gen 3 Mock Feature

Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 to Feature Lossless Support and Sound-Emitting Charging Case

Sunday January 2, 2022 3:23 am PST by
Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro will feature support for Lossless audio and a charging case that can emit a sound for location tracking purposes, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that the second-generation AirPods Pro will feature new selling points that will lead to strong demand, including support for Apple Lossless...
Read Full Article149 comments
iPhone 14 Mock Roundup 2

Gurman: iPhone 14 Models With Hole-Punch Display, Redesigned MacBook Air With M2 Chip, and More to Launch in 2022

Sunday January 2, 2022 6:34 am PST by
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated his expectations for new Apple products in 2022, including the iPhone 14 series, a redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip, an iPad Pro with wireless charging, and more. Gurman said at least some iPhone 14 models launching later this year will feature a hole-punch display design, as we've heard from other...
Read Full Article145 comments
AirPods 3 Feature Red

Apple's AirPods Team Wants 'More Bandwidth' Than Bluetooth Provides

Thursday December 30, 2021 11:13 am PST by
Apple in October introduced the redesigned third-generation AirPods, which have an updated design, Adaptive EQ support, spatial audio, and other new features. To explain some of the design decisions Apple made with the AirPods 3, Apple's vice president of acoustics Gary Geaves sat down for an interview with What HiFi (via 9to5Mac), providing some interesting insight into the limitations of...
Read Full Article287 comments
HomePod MacRumors

5 Products Discontinued by Apple in 2021

Wednesday December 29, 2021 8:05 pm PST by
Apple announced several new products this year, ranging from the colorful 24-inch iMac to four iPhone 13 models, but we also said goodbye to some other products. Below, we've recapped five products and accessories discontinued by Apple in 2021. HomePod In March 2021, Apple announced that it was discontinuing the full-sized HomePod in order to focus its efforts on the HomePod mini. At the...
Read Full Article127 comments
f1618938547

Apple's AirTag Item Trackers Increasingly Linked to Criminal Activity

Friday December 31, 2021 2:00 am PST by
Apple's AirTag item trackers are increasingly being used to support criminal activity, according to recent reports from around the world. AirTags, which use Apple's Find My Network, can leverage nearby devices to transmit their location, providing bad actors with a new means of finding individuals and high-value cars. The relatively low price of AirTags, costing as little as $25 each when...
Read Full Article
What Else Apple 2021 2

The Top 6 Apple Rumors From All of 2021

Thursday December 30, 2021 10:26 am PST by
2021 was a whirlwind of a year when it came to Apple rumors. Many of the rumors this year turned out to be accurate, like the MacBook Pro getting a notch, but some failed to materialize, like the flat-edged Apple Watch Series 7. With the year now drawing to a close, we thought it would be fun to look back at six of the biggest Apple rumors of 2021. 1. MacBook Pro With a Notch Out of all...
Read Full Article31 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Watch's Life-Saving Potential Highlighted in Suspenseful '911' Ad

Saturday January 1, 2022 4:15 pm PST by
Apple today shared a new ad titled "911" that emphasizes the Apple Watch's life-saving potential during emergencies. The suspenseful ad revolves around three individuals named Amanda, Jason, and Jim who were each able to get help by dialing 911 using the Apple Watch, with the ad highlighting excerpts from their frantic phone calls with dispatchers. Amanda, for example, said that her car had...
Read Full Article75 comments