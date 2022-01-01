Apple Watch's Life-Saving Potential Highlighted in Suspenseful '911' Ad

Apple today shared a new ad titled "911" that emphasizes the Apple Watch's life-saving potential during emergencies.

The suspenseful ad revolves around three individuals named Amanda, Jason, and Jim who were each able to get help by dialing 911 using the Apple Watch, with the ad highlighting excerpts from their frantic phone calls with dispatchers. Amanda, for example, said that her car had flipped over and was starting to fill up with water.

Fortunately, the ad concludes that all three individuals were rescued in minutes. "These are just three of many incredible stories where people were able to get help using Apple Watch," wrote Apple in the video's description.

The ad suggests that buying an Apple Watch could help save your life in emergencies where you don't have access to your iPhone by allowing you to dial 911 from your wrist. Apple Watch has an Emergency SOS feature that allows you to quickly get in touch with emergency services by pressing and holding the watch's side button and dragging your finger on the Emergency SOS slider that appears on the screen.

Importantly, if you have an Apple Watch without cellular connectivity, using Emergency SOS requires either having an iPhone nearby or the Apple Watch needs to be connected to a known Wi-Fi network and you must set up Wi-Fi calling. Apple has a support document on using Emergency SOS on the Apple Watch with more details.