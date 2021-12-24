Apple Must Let Dating Apps Offer Alternative Payment Methods in App Store, Dutch Regulator Says
Apple must let dating apps like Tinder and Match offer payment methods other than Apple's in-app purchase system in the App Store in the Netherlands, or else it will face fines, the Dutch competition regulator announced today.
Specifically, the Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) said Apple will have to pay a penalty of five million euros per week, up to a maximum of 50 million euros, if it does not comply with the order within two months. The deadline comes a few months after the ACM ruled the App Store's in-app commission structure was unreasonable.
"Some app providers are dependent on Apple's App Store, and Apple takes advantage of that dependency," said ACM chairman Martijn Snoep. "Apple has special responsibilities because of its dominant position. That is why Apple needs to take seriously the interests of app providers too, and set reasonable conditions."
The ACM has been investigating Apple since 2019, and while the probe started out as a look into whether Apple's App Store practices were an abuse of dominant market position, it was later scaled back to focus on dating apps.
The ACM has shared a PDF summary of its decision with more details, and MacRumors has reached out to Apple for comment on the matter.
Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
Popular Stories
Apple today shared a new video on YouTube demonstrating 10 helpful iPhone tips and tricks that some users may not have known about.
An overview of each of the 10 tips and tricks:If you accidentally enter a wrong digit in the Calculator app, you can swipe left or right at the top of the screen to erase the digit.
Starting with iOS 15, you can pin content like web links in a Messages...
Tuesday December 21, 2021 4:37 am PST by Sami Fathi
Trial production of the third-generation iPhone SE is set to get underway in the near future as Apple's suppliers and supply chain increase preparation for mass production of the new handset ahead of a launch reportedly set for early next year.
MyDrivers reports today that trial production, a stage in the supply chain ahead of when the device is mass produced, is set to start soon, according ...
Apple plans to add a 48-megapixel camera lens to the iPhone next year, followed by a periscope lens in 2023, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a research note today with TF International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said these iPhone camera upgrades over the next two years will help to boost Taiwanese manufacturer Largan Precision's market share, revenue, and profit.
Kuo did ...
Audiovisual artists who use Macs to output to large stage screens are calling on Apple to provide a way to disable a new security feature in macOS Monterey that is hindering their live performances.
For those unfamiliar with the feature, when an app is using the camera or the microphone in Monterey, a colored dot appears in the menu bar just next to the Control Center icon. Like in iOS, a ...
Tuesday December 21, 2021 10:55 am PST by Sami Fathi
While Apple is rapidly transitioning its Mac lineup from Intel processors to its own Apple silicon, it's worth highlighting as 2021 wraps up that the relationship between Apple and Intel hasn't been entirely severed as reports indicate Apple still has one more Intel-based Mac in its pipeline that's yet to be released.
With the Mac Pro, Apple is not expected to entirely transition its most...
Apple's suppliers have kicked off shipments for a new 27-inch iMac with a mini-LED display, according to a paywalled preview of a DigiTimes report. The shipments are said to be in limited quantities. No further details are available, but the report is likely referring to suppliers shipping individual components to larger manufacturers for final assembly as the new 27-inch iMac moves towards ...
Apple Maps Product Lead David Dorn and Design Lead Meg Frost recently did an interview with CNN to explain the Apple Maps features that were introduced with the iOS 15 update and to explain why iPhone users should choose Apple Maps over other mapping apps like Google and Waze.
According to Dorn, there are three major reasons why Apple Maps is the best choice. Apple is making serious...
Wednesday December 22, 2021 2:01 am PST by Sami Fathi
The upcoming 27-inch iMac redesign will not feature a display with mini-LED but will instead keep the LCD panel previously used, according to industry sources cited today in a report from DigiTimes.
The report said that while "speculation about the next-generation 27-inch iMac coming with a miniLED display" has been circulating for some time, the new all-in-one desktop machine will, in fact, ...
Next year's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature hole-punched LTPO OLED display panels supplied by Samsung and LG, according to Korean site The Elec.
Rumors that the 2022 iPhone models won't have a notch started in March of this year, when Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said they will instead adopt a hole-punch design, a design that Android devices have used for a few years now. The...
Top Rated Comments
apple takes, never gives, but raises taxes while evading it themselves, apple is restricting other developers and with that hindering innovation. apple is supporting totalitarian regimes, and fights free elected governments and disputes local independent law where they shouldn't.
They are free to leave though..
Yes, I think 30% was a tad too high. Apple's position on that is that it's a "standard retail markup", but that's in the brick-and-mortar marketplace, not the digital marketplace. Two totally different marketplaces.
If only Apple had started with a lower digital-friendly markup, would they be in this position?