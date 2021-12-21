New 27-Inch iMac With Mini-LED Display Reportedly Moves Towards Production

Apple's suppliers have kicked off shipments for a new 27-inch iMac with a mini-LED display, according to a paywalled preview of a DigiTimes report.



The shipments are said to be in limited quantities. No further details are available, but the report is likely referring to suppliers shipping individual components to larger manufacturers for final assembly as the new 27-inch iMac moves towards production.

Apple is widely rumored to be planning a new 27-inch iMac with a mini-LED display for release in the first half of 2022. According to display industry analyst Ross Young, who has proven to be a reliable source of display-related rumors, the new 27-inch iMac will support ProMotion, enabling a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz for smoother content.

Twitter leaker @dylandkt, another source who has proven reliable, claimed that the new 27-inch iMac will feature a similar design as the 24-inch iMac that launched earlier this year, but with a darker color scheme. He also said the computer will be powered by the same M1 Pro and M1 Max chips as used in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

As of now, the 27-inch iMac is one of the last Intel-based Macs that Apple still sells, alongside the high-end Mac mini and the Mac Pro tower.