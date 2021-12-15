Disney+ Gains SharePlay Support for Watching With Friends on FaceTime Calls

Disney today announced that it has updated its Disney+ app with support for SharePlay across the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, as reported by TechCrunch.



SharePlay allows users running iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, tvOS 15.1, or later to watch Disney+ series and movies in sync with friends and family while on a FaceTime call together. Disney said SharePlay is available globally for the entire Disney+ catalog of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more.

Once everyone has joined the FaceTime call, any user can start SharePlay by opening the Disney+ app and tapping play on the content that you want to watch. SharePlay sessions offer shared playback controls like play, pause, fast forward, and rewind.

SharePlay sessions can include up to 32 people and offer each participant in the FaceTime call the ability to choose audio and subtitles in their preferred language, Disney said in a press release announcing the update. Disney also said its native GroupWatch co-viewing feature will continue to be available globally to subscribers.

SharePlay support requires the latest version of the Disney+ app that is rolling out now on the App Store for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. SharePlay is also available on the Mac starting with macOS 12.1, but Disney+ does not offer a Mac app.

Other apps that support SharePlay include Apple TV+, Apple Music, TikTok, Twitch, Paramount+, SHOWTIME, the NBA app, and more. Last month, Apple said SharePlay support was also coming to BET+, ESPN, HBO Max, Hulu, MasterClass, Pantaya, Pluto TV, and Starz.