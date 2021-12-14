Deals: HomePod Mini on Sale for $79.99 at Target ($20 Off)
Target has a few Apple-related deals going on today only, headlined by a $20 markdown on the HomePod mini. You can get the smart speaker for just $79.99, down from $99.99.
This sale is available in Space Gray and White as of writing, with options to pick up the speaker in your local store or ship it to your home. Target RedCard owners can save an additional 5 percent on the HomePod mini.
This is beating the best Black Friday deal we tracked on HomePod mini at B&H Photo and Staples by about $10. It's matching Costco's deal from last month, but given that a Costco membership was required for that deal, Target's sale today will be available to far more people.
Secondly, Target is offering 20 percent off select MagSafe accessories for one day only. You can get the MagSafe Charger for $31.99, down from $39.99 (matched at Amazon), the MagSafe Battery Pack for $79.99, down from $99.99 (matched at Amazon), and a wide assortment of Clear, Leather, and Silicone iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 cases.
We track the best deals on HomePod every week, so be sure to bookmark our guide if you're on the hunt for solid HomePod discounts.
