Satechi Launches Thunderbolt 4 Dock and USB-C Adapters for Apple Silicon Macs

Satechi today announced the launch of several new products, including a Thunderbolt 4 Dock, a USB-C Multiport MX Adapter, and a USB-C Multimedia Adapter M1, all of which have been designed with Apple silicon Macs in mind.



According to Satechi, the $300 Thunderbolt 4 Dock was created for M1 Max MacBook Pro owners, offering up 11 ports that can be used through a single connection. There are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, four USB-A ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, a pair of UHS-II SD and micro SD card readers, and a 3.5mm audio jack port. The Dock provides dual 4K HDMI video support, up to 40Gb/s data transfer speeds, and up to 96W charging.

Satechi is shipping the dock with a removable AC adapter that can add an extra boost of power for high-powered peripherals. Like all of Satechi's docks, it is made from aluminum that is meant to match the design of Apple's MacBooks.

Priced at $150, The USB-C Multiport MX Adapter offers up six total ports, and Satechi says it's ideal for the ‌M1 Max‌ MacBook Pro and iPad Pro. It features two 4K HDMI ports (one 60Hz and one 30Hz), a USB-C Power Delivery Port that supports up to 100W, a USB-C data port, SD and micro SD card slots, a headphone jack, an Ethernet port, and two USB-A ports.

The $180 USB-C Multimedia Adapter features a total of six ports, including two 4K HDMI ports (one 60Hz and one 30Hz), a USB-C Power Delivery charging port that supports up to 100W, a USB-C data port, and two USB-A ports.