Satechi Launches Thunderbolt 4 Dock and USB-C Adapters for Apple Silicon Macs

by

Satechi today announced the launch of several new products, including a Thunderbolt 4 Dock, a USB-C Multiport MX Adapter, and a USB-C Multimedia Adapter M1, all of which have been designed with Apple silicon Macs in mind.

satechi thunderbolt dock
According to Satechi, the $300 Thunderbolt 4 Dock was created for M1 Max MacBook Pro owners, offering up 11 ports that can be used through a single connection. There are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, four USB-A ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, a pair of UHS-II SD and micro SD card readers, and a 3.5mm audio jack port. The Dock provides dual 4K HDMI video support, up to 40Gb/s data transfer speeds, and up to 96W charging.


Satechi is shipping the dock with a removable AC adapter that can add an extra boost of power for high-powered peripherals. Like all of Satechi's docks, it is made from aluminum that is meant to match the design of Apple's MacBooks.

Priced at $150, The USB-C Multiport MX Adapter offers up six total ports, and Satechi says it's ideal for the ‌M1 Max‌ MacBook Pro and iPad Pro. It features two 4K HDMI ports (one 60Hz and one 30Hz), a USB-C Power Delivery Port that supports up to 100W, a USB-C data port, SD and micro SD card slots, a headphone jack, an Ethernet port, and two USB-A ports.


The $180 USB-C Multimedia Adapter features a total of six ports, including two 4K HDMI ports (one 60Hz and one 30Hz), a USB-C Power Delivery charging port that supports up to 100W, a USB-C data port, and two USB-A ports.


The Thunderbolt 4 Dock is priced at $200 and can be purchased from the Satechi website or from Best Buy, as can the $150 USB-C Multimedia Adapter. The $180 USB-C Multiport MX Adapter can be purchased from the Satechi website or from Amazon.com.

Tag: Satechi

Top Rated Comments

chucker23n1 Avatar
chucker23n1
43 minutes ago at 06:17 am

No USB-A? No thanks.
A table probably would've been better. I surmise it's:

[TABLE]
[TR]
[TD][/TD]

[TD]Thunderbolt 4 Dock[/TD]
[TD]USB-C Multiport MX[/TD]
[TD]USB-C Multimedia[/TD]
[/TR]
[TR]
[TD]Thunderbolt 4[/TD]
[TD]3[/TD]
[TD]-[/TD]
[TD]-[/TD]
[/TR]
[TR]
[TD]USB-C[/TD]
[TD](3, via Thunderbolt)[/TD]
[TD]1[/TD]
[TD]1[/TD]
[/TR]
[TR]
[TD]USB-A[/TD]
[TD]4[/TD]
[TD]2[/TD]
[TD]2[/TD]
[/TR]
[TR]
[TD]Ethernet[/TD]
[TD]1[/TD]
[TD]1[/TD]
[TD]-[/TD]
[/TR]
[TR]
[TD]HDMI[/TD]
[TD](2, via Thunderbolt)[/TD]
[TD]2[/TD]
[TD]2[/TD]
[/TR]
[TR]
[TD]SD[/TD]
[TD]1[/TD]
[TD]1[/TD]
[TD]-[/TD]
[/TR]
[TR]
[TD]micro-SD[/TD]
[TD]1[/TD]
[TD]1[/TD]
[TD]-[/TD]
[/TR]
[TR]
[TD]Headphone[/TD]
[TD]1[/TD]
[TD]1[/TD]
[TD]-[/TD]
[/TR]
[TR]
[TD]Charging[/TD]
[TD]96W[/TD]
[TD]100W[/TD]
[TD]100W[/TD]
[/TR]
[TR]
[TD]Price[/TD]
[TD]$300[/TD]
[TD]$180[/TD]
[TD]$150[/TD]
[/TR]
[/TABLE]
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iamBrian Avatar
iamBrian
33 minutes ago at 06:28 am
What is up with so many of the the new docks coming out that have the computer-bound thunderbolt port on the front? Seems to counter any kind of clean cable setup.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gank41 Avatar
gank41
42 minutes ago at 06:18 am
I see sooooo many docks & hubs w/ just 2-3 USB-A ports, along with a myriad of other types of ports. I haven't seen many with a large number of USB-A ports, though. Like, 6+ would be great. The few I've seen online are all from companies I haven't heard of.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
t0rqx Avatar
t0rqx
42 minutes ago at 06:19 am
So do these dongles work? like without issues with Ethernet and USB?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
haruhiko Avatar
haruhiko
41 minutes ago at 06:20 am
Why are all Thunderbolt accessories so expensive?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gank41 Avatar
gank41
30 minutes ago at 06:30 am

What is up with so many of the the new docks coming out that have the computer-bound thunderbolt port on the front? Seems to counter any kind of clean cable setup.
Right?!? Seems so odd to have them on the front. Like they're meant to be portable.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

macbook pro 13 inch banner

Apple Planning Five New Macs for 2022, Including Entry-Level MacBook Pro Refresh

Sunday December 5, 2021 7:55 am PST by
Apple is working on five new Macs for launch in 2022, including a new version of the entry-level MacBook Pro, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that he expects Apple to launch five new Macs in 2022, including: A high-end iMac with Apple silicon to sit above the 24-inch iMac in the lineup A significant MacBook Air...
Read Full Article171 comments
apple watch series 7 aluminum colors

2022 Apple Watch Lineup Rumored to Include New Apple Watch SE and 'Rugged' Model for Sports

Sunday December 5, 2021 8:22 am PST by
Apple is planning an entire revamp of its Apple Watch lineup for 2022, including an update to the Apple Watch SE and a new Apple Watch with a rugged design aimed at sports athletes, according to respected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. Writing in the latest installment of his Power On newsletter, Gurman said that for 2022, alongside the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple is planning an update to ...
Read Full Article66 comments
airtag in hand

Apple AirTag Linked to Increasing Number of Car Thefts, Canadian Police Report

Friday December 3, 2021 7:10 am PST by
Apple's AirTags are being used in an increasing number of targeted car thefts in Canada, according to local police. Outlined in a news release from York Regional Police, investigators have identified a new method being used by thieves to track down and steal high-end vehicles that takes advantage of the AirTag's location tracking capabilities. While the method of stealing the cars is largely ...
Read Full Article232 comments
1x 1

Apple CEO Tim Cook 'Secretly' Signed $275 Billion Deal With China in 2016

Tuesday December 7, 2021 6:49 am PST by
Apple CEO Tim Cook "secretly" signed an agreement worth more than $275 billion with Chinese officials, promising that Apple would help to develop China's economy and technological capabilities, The Information reports. In an extensive paywalled report based on interviews and purported internal Apple documents, The Information revealed that Tim Cook personally forged a five-year agreement...
Read Full Article326 comments
ipad air arrive feature

iPad Pro With Wireless Charging, iPad Air 5, and iPad 10 Reported to Debut in 2022

Sunday December 5, 2021 8:54 am PST by
Apple is preparing to update three of its iPad models in 2022, including the entry-level iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman reiterated Apple's plans to release a new iPad Pro in 2022, featuring a new design and wireless charging, and clarified the company's intention to release new versions of the entry-level iPad...
Read Full Article118 comments
2021 MBP SD Card Error Feature

Some SD Cards Not Working Properly With 2021 14 and 16-Inch MacBook Pros

Monday December 6, 2021 2:02 pm PST by
The SD card reader slot on the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models is not functioning as expected with some SD cards, according to multiple reports on the MacRumors forums. In a long complaint thread, MacRumors readers have detailed the issues that they're having with some SD cards, and there seems to be little consistency between reports and affected SD cards. Some SD cards crash and...
Read Full Article218 comments
airpods pro blue holiday 3

Deals: AirPods Pro With MagSafe Available for $169.99 and Christmas Delivery on Amazon ($79 Off) [Update: Expired]

Monday December 6, 2021 6:03 am PST by
Amazon today has Apple's AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $169.99 and delivery before Christmas Day, down from an original price of $249.00. This is $10 off from the rock bottom $159.99 price tag we tracked on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and still a great deal for anyone shopping this holiday season. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and...
Read Full Article11 comments
life360 app

Tile Buyer Life360 Selling Precise Location Data on Millions of Users

Monday December 6, 2021 1:05 pm PST by
Location tracking service Life360 has been selling the precise location data of tens of millions of its users, according to a new report shared by The Markup. Life360 bills itself as a "family safety platform" app that is meant to allow family members to keep tabs on one another with tracking software that's installed on smartphones, and there are both Android and iPhone apps. The...
Read Full Article184 comments