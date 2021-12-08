Deals: eBay's Brand Outlet Sale Has 20% Off Anker, Spigen, Jabra, and More

eBay this week is offering a 20 percent discount on select brands including Anker, Bose, Jabra, Spigen, TP-Link, and more. This sale runs through December 13 and requires the coupon code SAVEONFAVES to be entered at checkout.

There are 46 total brands that are eligible for this sale, and you can find the full list on eBay. To redeem the coupon, shop for items at one of the participating brands on eBay, enter the code SAVEONFAVES at checkout, and pay for the items before 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on December 13.

Shoppers should remember that while some brands sell directly themselves on eBay, like Anker, some products will still be sold by third-party resellers, as is most popular on eBay. Keep an eye on an item's "condition" field to ensure what you're buying is new. We've listed a few of the most popular tech-related brands participating in this sale below:

There is a $25 minimum purchase requirement for the coupon code to work, and the coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $500. The code can be used once per transaction, but each user can redeem the code twice.

