Apple Launches Redesigned Open Source Website

Apple today introduced a redesigned website for its Open Source projects, which houses Apple's open source work like Swift, WebKit, ResearchKit, FoundationDB, and more. The updated site can be found at opensource.apple.com.



The site includes two main sections, including Featured Projects to showcase a selection of Apple's open source work, and a second section for Releases.

The Featured Projects section includes Apple Projects that are led by Apple and developed alongside the open source community, and Community Projects that are headed up by organizations outside of Apple but contributed to by Apple engineers.

The Releases section will see Apple making its open source releases available as git repositories on GitHub, which will make them more accessible to software developers. Apple has added improved capabilities for search, seeing differences between different versions, and browsing through the code in macOS, iOS, and developer tools.