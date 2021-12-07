WhatsApp Makes Disappearing Messages a Default Option With Multiple Durations
WhatsApp says it is rolling out a new option that makes disappearing messages the default behavior for all new chats on the end-to-end encrypted messaging platform.
It's been over a year since WhatsApp launched its disappearing messages feature, which allows messages, photos, and videos to be marked to disappear after seven days. The feature can be enabled for direct messages and in groups by members with administrator privileges.
The latest development of the feature lets users set all new messages to disappear by default, giving them the choice to move away from the accustomed world in which there's a permanent digital record of everything that's said. From the company's blog post:
Today we are excited to provide our users with more options to control their messages and how long they stick around, with default disappearing messages and multiple durations.
WhatsApp users will now have the option to turn on disappearing messages by default for all new chats. When enabled, all new one-on-one chats you or another person start will be set to disappear at your chosen duration, and we've added a new option when creating a group chat that lets you turn it on for groups you create. This new feature is optional and does not change or delete any of your existing chats.
In addition to the default option, WhatsApp is also adding two new durations for disappearing messages: 24 hours and 90 days, as well as the existing option of 7 days.
To turn on disappearing messages by default for all new individual chats, go to WhatsApp Settings -> Account -> Privacy -> Default message timer, and then select a duration.
When someone chooses to switch to default disappearing messages, WhatsApp will display a message in their chats that tells people this is the default they've chosen, to make it clear that it's nothing personal.
