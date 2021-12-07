Deals: Take $49 Off Apple's iPad Pro Magic Keyboards on Amazon, Starting at $249.99 for 11-Inch Model
Amazon today has Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard for $249.99, down from $299.00. This is the 2021 model in White, and it's available for delivery before Christmas as of writing.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This is one of the lowest prices we've ever tracked on this model of the Magic Keyboard, and the previous Amazon low was around $284.00. The Magic Keyboard features a trackpad and floating cantilever design, and is also compatible with the fourth generation iPad Air.
Amazon also has the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard, but stock is quickly dwindling on this model. You can get it for $299.99, down from $349.00. There was a very rare discount on this accessory last month, when it was available for $242.99, but that hasn't returned and at this point isn't likely to resurface.
Shoppers should note that for the 12.9-inch model, the sale price won't be seen until you get to the checkout screen. At that point, Amazon will automatically apply a $29.99 coupon to your order. Similar to the 11-inch, this one is only available in White.
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
