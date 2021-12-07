Deals: AirPods 2 Return to Black Friday Price of $99.99 With Christmas Delivery

Amazon has returned Apple's AirPods 2 to their Black Friday price of $99.99 this week, down from $129.00. Since the end of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we've seen nearly all AirPods models briefly return to their best prices of the year, but as of writing all other sales have since ended, proving the importance of striking while the iron is hot in regards to these markdowns.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The AirPods 2 with Wired Charging Case currently have a December 12 shipping estimate for free delivery, but they could be delivered as fast as tomorrow in the United States. As it was for all previous post-Black Friday AirPods deals, we aren't sure if this season-best price will return before Christmas, so buy now if you've been waiting.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.