Apple Seeds Release Candidate Version of watchOS 8.3 to Developers

Apple today seeded the release candidate version of watchOS 8.3 beta to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming one week after the launch of the fourth beta and over a month after the release of watchOS 8.1.



To install ‌‌‌watchOS 8‌‌‌.3, developers will need to download the configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center. Once installed, ‌‌‌watchOS 8.3‌‌‌ can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software update.

To update to new software, an Apple Watch needs to have 50 percent battery life, it must be placed on the charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌.

watchOS 8.3 introduces support for the Apple Music Voice Plan and App Privacy Report, plus it introduces a fix for an issue that could cause notifications to interrupt Mindfulness sessions.