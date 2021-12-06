HYPER's 'DUO PRO' 7-in-2 USB-C Hub Debuts for New MacBook Pro Models

by

HYPER today announced the HyperDrive "DUO PRO," a 7-in-2 USB-C hub designed specifically for Apple's latest high-end MacBook Pro models, launching on Indiegogo with the first shipments set to go out in January.

hyper 7 in 2 hub macbook pro
The HyperDrive DUO PRO features a Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 port capable of data transfer at 40Gbps, 100W PD, and 6K 60Hz video, an HDMI port with support for 4K 60Hz displays, a 5Gbps USB-A port, a Gigabit Ethernet port, a 5Gbps USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a 104MB/s MicroSD card reader. To maintain a slim design, the Gigabit Ethernet port is retractable.

The hub is available in Space Gray and Silver to match the finish of the MacBook Pro's chassis. While it has been designed for the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models to match their side profile and avoid interfering with the MagSafe charging port, the DUO PRO also works with any MacBook from 2016 to 2020. With a universal USB-C adapter, the DUO PRO is also compatible with any Chromebooks, PCs, and iPads that have a USB-C port.


The DUO PRO has extended USB-C connectors that allow the hub to work with protective MacBook cases, and an optional adapter allows it to sit flush against MacBooks without a case. The DUO PRO also features HYPER's Magnetic Grip to allow it to securely attach to the MacBook.

The HyperDrive DUO PRO 7-in-2 USB-C Hub is available for backing on Indiegogo now. Early backers will be able to get the DUO PRO hub for $49.99, which is half of the final retail price.

