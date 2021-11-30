Deals: Take Up to $80 Off Apple's Smart Keyboard Folio and Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro

by

Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 have now passed, we're still expecting to see a few solid leftover deals as this "Cyber Week" continues. To start, we're tracking deals on Apple's Smart Keyboard Folio and Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

ipad magic keyboard holidayNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the Smart Keyboard Folio for 11-inch iPad Pro for $99.00 on Amazon, down from $179.00. This is the model that launched last year, and it includes a full keyboard and provides front and back protection to an 11-inch iPad Pro or 4th generation iPad Air.

$80 OFF
Smart Keyboard Folio (11-inch iPad Pro) for $99.00

Secondly, Amazon is offering the Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $299.99, down from $349.00. This sale price is only available in White, and this is the newest 2021 model of the Magic Keyboard that features a trackpad and floating cantilever design.

$49 OFF
Magic Keyboard (12.9-inch iPad Pro) for $299.99

Final price includes $29.99 taken off at checkout.

We did track a deal that knocked this accessory down by another $58 last month, but that all-time low discount has not returned. If you're looking to purchase the Magic Keyboard for the holidays, today's sale is a solid second-best price and Amazon's shipping estimate currently puts it at within seven days.

Another great holiday gift for an iPad Pro user is the Apple Pencil 2, and Amazon's $99.00 sale price on this accessory is one of the best leftover Black Friday deals this week. The Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with the following iPads: iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Air (4th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd, 4th, and 5th generations), and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st, 2nd, and 3rd generations).

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Top Rated Comments

FightTheFuture Avatar
FightTheFuture
27 minutes ago at 06:48 am

The Smart Keyboard should always be $99... it's ludicrously overpriced at $179.
One of the reasons I’m hesitant to upgrade my 2017 iPad Pro is buying new, expensive accessories.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

