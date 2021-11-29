Apple Introduces New MacBook Upgrade Program for Business Partners

In association with CIT as the financing partner, Apple has launched a new Mac Upgrade Program for small businesses and Apple business partners that allow companies to easily distribute and upgrade their fleets of MacBooks at an affordable price to all of their workers.
As outlined on CIT's website, shared by Max Weinbach, Apple Business Partners can distribute the 13-inch MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Air, 14-inch MacBook Pro, and 16-inch MacBook Pro to their staff for only 3% of their retail list prices as monthly installments.
The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are offered at $60 and $75 per month, respectively, while the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are offered at $30 and $39 monthly payments. No Mac desktop is provided as part of the program.
While details are scarce, CIT's website says that small businesses can apply for the program through the website, and if approved, Apple will process and ship the Mac orders.
A similar program exists for regular customers with the iPhone Upgrade Program, where customers can get the latest iPhone for one monthly price. The program has been a popular financing option for customers. A Mac Upgrade Program is not offered publicly to regular customers, and it's important to note that customers less often upgrade their Mac computers, so a program in that regard may make less sense.
