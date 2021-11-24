Shazam Updated With Ability to Find More Songs by Listening Longer

Shazam, the popular music recognition service that Apple acquired in 2018, updated its iPhone and iPad app today with the ability to find more songs by analyzing the audio that is playing for a longer period before offering a result.



Shazam users can take advantage of the improved functionality by updating to version 15.0 of the app, which is available now on the App Store. Shazam is also integrated with Control Center and Siri on devices running iOS 14.2 or iPadOS 14.2 and later, but it's unclear if the enhancements are immediately available via this method.

Available on the App Store since 2008, the Shazam app allows users to quickly identify songs they do not know the name of. The release notes do not mention any other new features for the latest version of the app, which remains free to use.

In June, Apple announced that Shazam had surpassed one billion recognitions per month, making it one of the most popular music apps in the world.