Apple Releases watchOS 8.1.1 With Fix for Apple Watch Series 7 Charging Issue

Apple today released watchOS 8.1.1, a minor update to the watchOS 8 operating system that came out in September. watchOS 8.1.1 comes three weeks after the launch of watchOS 8.1, an update that added SharePlay Fitness+ group workouts and other features.



‌‌watchOS ‌8.1.1 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌. watchOS 8.1.1 is only available for the Apple Watch Series 7.

According to Apple's release notes, the watchOS 8.1.1 update addresses an issue that could cause ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ models not to charge as expected for some users. Some ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ owners have noticed slow charging speeds for their devices, and this update should fix the bug causing the problem.