HYPER Debuts 15-Port Dock That Supports 3 4K Displays

HYPER today announced the launch of its latest dock, a 15-port version that is designed for the 13, 14, 15 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The HyperDrive 4K Multi-Display Docking Station supports up to three 4K displays on larger Mac machines.



There are three HDMI ports and three DisplayPorts, all of which support 4K displays at up to 60Hz, along with a Gigabit Ethernet port, a 100W USB-C PD port for charging purposes. two USB-C ports that support 10Gb/s transfer speeds, a USB-A port that supports 10Gb/s transfer speeds, two additional 5Gb/s USB-A ports, and an SD/micro SD card slot that supports transfer speeds of 104MB/s.

With the trio of HDMI ports and DisplayPort ports, dock users can create a three-display setup using any combination of ports. The HyperDrive Dock connects to the MacBook with three USB-C cable. One cable connects to 11 ports, including an HDMI/DisplayPort, while connecting an additional one to two cables enables one to two more HDMI/DisplayPort ports. For all 15 ports to be active, all three cables must be connected.



The dock itself is made from an aluminum material and it is sized to fit underneath the chassis of a MacBook Pro. HYPER says that this design offers ergonomic benefits and dissipates excess heat from the laptop.

HYPER is actually using a two-part modular approach for the HyperDrive. For 13 and 14-inch MacBook Pro models, the main part of the dock comes with 13 ports, including two HDMI and DisplayPort ports.

For 15 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, there is a magnetic extension that adds an additional DisplayPort and HDMI port for triple display functionality. According to HYPER, the complete 15 ports and support for three full 4K displays is limited to the larger 15 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that have the bandwidth to support it, with more information available through the Indiegogo campaign.

HYPER says that the HyperDrive works with any version of the USB-C MacBook Pro, supporting models from 2016 to 2021, as well as Windows PCs, Chromebooks, and more.

The HyperDrive 4K Multi-Display Docking Station is available on Indiegogo at the current time, and it is priced starting at $124 with various early bird purchasing options. That price is for the 13 and 14-inch version, while the full dock is priced starting at $149.

According to HYPER, the docks are expected to ship out in December 2021. At launch, the 13/14-inch version will retail for $249.99, and the full version will retail for $299.99.