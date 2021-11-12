Brydge's MAX+ Keyboard for 11-Inch iPad Pro Now Available

Earlier this year, we took a look at Brydge's top-of-the-line MAX+ keyboard and trackpad combo for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a fairly close competitor to Apple's pricier Magic Keyboard.



A version of the MAX+ for the 11-inch iPad Pro (all generations) and fourth-generation iPad Air is now available, offering the same experience as its larger sibling but for Apple's smaller tablets. The 11-inch version of the MAX+ is priced at $199.99, which is $100 less than Apple's Magic Keyboard, and it comes in Space Gray, Silver, and White options.

The MAX+ snaps onto the magnetic back of the iPad Air or ‌iPad Pro‌, but connects over Bluetooth rather than through the Smart Connector used by Apple's Magic Keyboard. This also means the MAX+ can't draw power from the iPad and must be charged separately about every three months, according to Brydge.

Otherwise, you'll get a similar experience to the Magic Keyboard, with backlit keys that feel good under the fingers and a solid amount of travel, as well as a large multi-touch trackpad. The keyboard also includes a row of shortcut keys to give you quick access media controls, brightness, and more.

The Brydge MAX+ for the 11-inch iPad Pro and 10.9-inch iPad Air is available now for $199.99, while the larger version for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is priced at $249.99. Brydge is currently running a discount for past and present members of the military that offers 20% off with the promo code THANKYOU.