Brydge's MAX+ Keyboard for 11-Inch iPad Pro Now Available

by

Earlier this year, we took a look at Brydge's top-of-the-line MAX+ keyboard and trackpad combo for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a fairly close competitor to Apple's pricier Magic Keyboard.

brydge max plus ipad pro 11
A version of the MAX+ for the 11-inch iPad Pro (all generations) and fourth-generation iPad Air is now available, offering the same experience as its larger sibling but for Apple's smaller tablets. The 11-inch version of the MAX+ is priced at $199.99, which is $100 less than Apple's Magic Keyboard, and it comes in Space Gray, Silver, and White options.

The MAX+ snaps onto the magnetic back of the iPad Air or ‌iPad Pro‌, but connects over Bluetooth rather than through the Smart Connector used by Apple's Magic Keyboard. This also means the MAX+ can't draw power from the iPad and must be charged separately about every three months, according to Brydge.

Otherwise, you'll get a similar experience to the Magic Keyboard, with backlit keys that feel good under the fingers and a solid amount of travel, as well as a large multi-touch trackpad. The keyboard also includes a row of shortcut keys to give you quick access media controls, brightness, and more.

The Brydge MAX+ for the 11-inch iPad Pro and 10.9-inch iPad Air is available now for $199.99, while the larger version for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is priced at $249.99. Brydge is currently running a discount for past and present members of the military that offers 20% off with the promo code THANKYOU.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Brydge. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Top Rated Comments

Simmias Avatar
Simmias
1 hour ago at 12:08 pm
No smart connector = deal breaker
Thicker & heavier than Magic Keyboard = double deal breaker
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
matttarantino Avatar
matttarantino
1 hour ago at 12:13 pm
connects over Bluetooth ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
1 hour ago at 12:10 pm
It's still too expensive just for a keyboard.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AppleInLVX Avatar
AppleInLVX
59 minutes ago at 12:17 pm

connects over Bluetooth ?
Yeah... half the reason the Magic Keyboard is so awesome is because you don't need to think about it at all... it just works, and while it's working, it also feels great to use. I totally balked at the price of it initially, but it's seriously one of the best peripherals I own.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
unashamedgeek Avatar
unashamedgeek
57 minutes ago at 12:19 pm

Does any third party vendor use the smart connector? I don’t think I’ve seen one keyboard other than Apples that uses it
Logitech makes a keyboard that uses the smart connector.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zone23 Avatar
zone23
48 minutes ago at 12:28 pm
If only Apple made a lightweight laptop..
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
