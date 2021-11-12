Apple Arcade Launches Two New Games and Previews More Games Coming Soon

It has been just over two years since the launch of Apple Arcade, and the subscription-based gaming service's catalog continues to grow. Two new games were released on Apple Arcade today, with an additional two coming soon.
The latest additions to Apple Arcade include the classic arcade shooting game Galaga Wars from Bandai Namco and the popular tower defense game Kingdom Rush Frontiers from Ironhide Game Studio. Both games were already available on the App Store, but the Apple Arcade editions do not contain any in-app purchases or ads.
A few new games have been listed as coming soon to Apple Arcade, including Splitter Critters, which Apple named the iPhone Game of the Year in 2017. In the game, players are tasked with splitting the world with a swipe of their finger and rearranging the split-up parts of the world to guide critters back to their spaceship. Metroidvania adventure game Dandara: Trials of Fear from Raw Fury is also coming soon to Apple Arcade.
Priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, Apple Arcade is a subscription-based service that provides access to a catalog of over 200 games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, with additional titles added periodically.
Over a decade after being released on the App Store, the classic hit iPhone game Tiny Wings is coming to Apple Arcade this Friday.
Tiny Wings is a casual game that involves tapping and holding the screen to control a bird whose wings are too tiny to fly. The game tasks players with outrunning the sun as they fly a bird across procedurally generated islands. Players must tap on the screen at...
Apple Arcade recently surpassed 200 games available on the service, and several new titles are coming soon, including Tetris Beat, Baldo, Asphalt 8: Airborne, Layton's Mystery Journey, Zen Pinball Party, Zookeeper World, MasterChef: Let's Cook, and more.
Another game can be added to the list, as Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls from well-known Japanese company Konami is set to launch...
Apple today announced two games that are coming soon to Apple Arcade, including the classic racing game "Asphalt 8: Airborne" from Gameloft and a new Zelda-inspired roleplaying game "Baldo" from Italian game studio NAPS team.
Originally released on the App Store in 2013, "Asphalt 8: Airborne" is coming to Apple Arcade, but no specific release date has been announced. The popular racing game...
As of today, Apple has failed to add any new games to Apple Arcade for two months. Prior to April 2, the company added new games to Apple Arcade intermittently on Fridays, similar to how Apple TV+ content is released, but since the launch of new categories of games two months ago, the service has seemingly taken a backseat.
On April 2, Apple announced that 30 new games would immediately...
With the launch of three new games this morning, Apple's $4.99 per month Apple Arcade service now offers more than 200 games for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to play.
The milestone was first highlighted by CNET, and it comes alongside the launch of Super Leap Day, Super Stickman Golf 3+, and Monster Hunter Stories+, all of which can be downloaded and played starting today.
Apple Arcade...
The classic endless runner Jetpack Joyride from Halfbrick Studios is making a return today on the subscription-based Apple Arcade service.
Over 750 million players have downloaded Jetpack Joyride across all gaming platforms, and Apple Arcade subscribers can now relive the fun with Jetpack Joyride+ for the iPhone and iPad.
"Get ready for bullet-powered jetpacks, giant mechanical dragons,...
Apple Arcade recently surpassed over 200 games available on the subscription-based gaming service, and Apple today previewed two additional titles coming soon. Apple did not provide a specific release date for either game.
Zookeeper World "Zookeeper World" from Kiterestu is a new installment in the "Zookeeper" action puzzle game series that will be available exclusively on Apple Arcade....
The popular endless hopper Crossy Road from Hipster Whale is coming soon to Apple Arcade. A release date has not been announced at this time, but users can sign up to be notified when the game becomes available through the App Store.
Similar to Frogger, Crossy Road tasks players with crossing a road bustling with traffic and obstacles, and there are many adorable characters to choose from,...
Apple Arcade continues its strategy to bring classical and popular games to the game platform, with the latest addition soon to be the classic endless runner "Jetpack Joyride."
Jetpack Joyride was initially launched in 2011 and is developed by game developer Halfbrick. The game has grown in popularity and consists of Barry's main character embarking on a journey with a jetpack and entrusting ...
Apple today previewed two new games that will be released exclusively on its subscription-based gaming service Apple Arcade.
Listed as coming soon in Apple Arcade, the new titles include "MasterChef: Let's Cook" from Tilting Point and "Layton's Mystery Journey+" from Level-5. No specific release dates have been announced for either game at this time.
"MasterChef: Let's Cook" is an all-new ...
Top Rated Comments
Pretty low bar you're setting there, don't you think?
Also: Kingdom Rush Frontiers *is* a fun game. Or rather, it was. It's almost 9 years old and was essentially abandonedware with no updates in years. Yet another example of Apple Arcade as least-effort-possible shovelware.
Do the games stop working?