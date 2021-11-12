Apple Arcade Launches Two New Games and Previews More Games Coming Soon

It has been just over two years since the launch of Apple Arcade, and the subscription-based gaming service's catalog continues to grow. Two new games were released on Apple Arcade today, with an additional two coming soon.



The latest additions to Apple Arcade include the classic arcade shooting game Galaga Wars from Bandai Namco and the popular tower defense game Kingdom Rush Frontiers from Ironhide Game Studio. Both games were already available on the App Store, but the Apple Arcade editions do not contain any in-app purchases or ads.

Galaga Wars+ is available on the iPhone and iPad, while Kingdom Rush Frontiers+ is available on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.



A few new games have been listed as coming soon to Apple Arcade, including Splitter Critters, which Apple named the iPhone Game of the Year in 2017. In the game, players are tasked with splitting the world with a swipe of their finger and rearranging the split-up parts of the world to guide critters back to their spaceship. Metroidvania adventure game Dandara: Trials of Fear from Raw Fury is also coming soon to Apple Arcade.

Priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, Apple Arcade is a subscription-based service that provides access to a catalog of over 200 games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, with additional titles added periodically.