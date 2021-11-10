Apple Begins Selling New Accessories, Including Updated Rotor Riot Game Controller for iPhone and iPad

Apple today began selling an updated version of the Rotor Riot game controller with newly added "Home" and "Options" buttons. The controller, designed for use with the iPhone and iPad, is priced at $49.99 on Apple's online store and delivers in one to two days.



Rotor Riot is advertised as the only Lightning-connected, full-sized game controller available today. The direct Lightning connection ensures low latency and eliminates the need to wirelessly pair the controller to an iPhone or iPad, and the controller also lacks a battery since it is powered directly by the device it is connected to. The controller's built-in Lightning connector allows for pass-through charging of the iPhone or iPad during usage.

The controller continues to come with an optional "Zero Gravity device holder" in the box for use with the iPhone 6 and newer. A full list of devices compatible with the controller is available on Apple's online store.

The controller otherwise looks similar to the previous version, with analog left and right joysticks, digital A/B/X/Y buttons, digital L1 and R1 bumpers, analog L2 and R2 triggers, digital L3 and R3 clickable thumb-sticks, and a digital d-pad.

