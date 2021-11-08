WhatsApp Rolls Out Multi-Device Support to All Users on iOS and Android

by

WhatsApp has rolled out multi-device support to all users on iOS and Android, allowing WhatsApp to be used on up to four linked devices without users needing to be connected via a smartphone.

whatsapp multi device support
To enable multi-device support, users need to join the multi-device beta. Launch WhatsApp on iPhone, then select Settings -> Linked Devices. Select Multi-Device Beta, then tap Join Beta. Once that's done, you'll be able to start linking devices.

After your devices are linked, messages can be sent and received using the WhatsApp desktop app or web-based service and your phone will no longer need to stay online, although it's not currently possible to delete messages or conversation threads from a linked device.

It's worth noting that you can't message or call from web, desktop, or Portal to users who have an outdated version of WhatsApp on their phone, and you can only have one phone connected to your WhatsApp account at one time. Personal calls and messages remain end-to-end encrypted across devices.

If you don't use your phone for over 14 days, your linked devices will be disconnected. Given the feature is still in beta, WhatsApp also cautions that the performance and quality of its service may be affected, although users can leave the beta at any time.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on an iPad version of its app, and the Meta-owned company has hinted that the rollout of multi-device support will bring the iPad version one step closer to release.

Tag: WhatsApp

Related Stories

calculatorapp

iOS 11 Bug: Typing 1+2+3 Quickly in the Calculator App Won't Get You 6

Tuesday October 24, 2017 2:03 pm PDT by
A bug in the built-in Calculator app in iOS 11 is getting some major attention this week, despite the fact that it's been around since iOS 11 was in beta testing. At issue is a calculator animation that causes some symbols to be ignored when calculations are entered in rapid succession. You can try it for yourself: Type 1+2+3 and then the equals sign into the Calculator app quickly. Due to...
Read Full Article346 comments
ipadairdesign

2020 iPad Air vs. iPad Pro: Hands-On Comparison

Tuesday October 27, 2020 3:03 pm PDT by
Apple announced the new 2020 fourth-generation iPad Air in September, but the new tablets just started shipping out to customers last Friday. We picked one up and thought we'd do a hands-on comparison with the iPad Pro, which was last updated in March, because both tablets are about as powerful and share many similarities. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Design and ...
Read Full Article101 comments
macOS Big Sur Feature Orange

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.5.2 With Bug Fixes

Wednesday August 11, 2021 10:17 am PDT by
Apple has released a new macOS Big Sur 11.5.2 update, delivering unspecified bug fixes for Mac users running the latest major operating system version. The update comes a little over two weeks after Apple released macOS 11.5.1. The new ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌‌‌‌ 11.5.2 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System ...
Read Full Article121 comments
prosser macbook air colors stacked

Kuo: Redesigned MacBook Air With Mini-LED Display and Several Color Options to Launch in Mid 2022

Tuesday August 10, 2021 7:56 am PDT by
Apple plans to launch a new MacBook Air with a mini-LED display and several color options around mid 2022, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a research note obtained by MacRumors. These details line up with previous rumors about the new MacBook Air from sources like Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and YouTube tech personality Jon Prosser. A colorful MacBook Air concept shared by Jon Prosser Kuo said ...
Read Full Article138 comments
a15 chip

iPhone 13 and Redesigned MacBook Pro Chip Production Hit With Gas Contamination

Friday July 30, 2021 5:44 am PDT by
The most important TSMC factory that manufactures Apple's chips destined for next-generation iPhone and Mac models has been hit by a gas contamination, according to Nikkei Asia. The factory, known as "Fab 18," is TSMC's most advanced chipmaking facility. TSMC is Apple's sole chip supplier, making all of the processors used in every Apple device with a custom silicon chip. Industry...
Read Full Article117 comments
test iOS 13

Apple Releases Second Public Betas of iOS 13 and iPadOS

Monday July 8, 2019 1:10 pm PDT by
Apple today released the second public betas of iOS 13 and iPadOS to its public beta testing group, two weeks after seeding the first public betas and a week after the third developer beta. The public beta gives non-developers a chance to test out iOS 13 ahead of its upcoming fall launch date. Beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program will receive the iOS 13 beta update...
Read Full Article136 comments
itunes match 2015

iTunes Match Users Frustratingly Report Widespread Issues [Updated]

Thursday August 5, 2021 7:52 am PDT by
Over the last few weeks, an ever-increasing number of Apple users have been frustratingly sharing issues they're experiencing with iTunes Match, Apple's service that allows users to upload songs to iCloud from other sources, such as CDs. iTunes Match is officially part of an Apple Music subscription and is there known as iCloud Music Library. iTunes Match allows users to upload songs and...
Read Full Article251 comments
M2 MacBook Pros 10 Core Summer Feature

Redesigned MacBook Pro Models With 10-Core Apple Silicon Chip Said to Launch as Early as This Summer

Tuesday May 18, 2021 5:39 am PDT by
Apple plans to launch new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with an improved iteration of the M1 chip as early as this summer, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The new chip is said to include a 10-core CPU with eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores, with 16-core or 32-core GPU options. Gurman said the next-generation Apple silicon chip will also support up to...
Read Full Article301 comments
16 inch macbook pro m2 render

Gurman: Redesigned MacBook Pros to Launch Between September and November

Sunday July 18, 2021 7:39 am PDT by
Apple can be expected to release its redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros sometime between September and November, as part of another packed fall season for new product launches, according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman says that the new MacBook Pros will go into production in the third quarter and can be expected to be...
Read Full Article173 comments
iphone xr colors splash

Survey Finds iPhone XR Remained Best-Selling iPhone Model Last Quarter in United States

Wednesday April 24, 2019 5:58 am PDT by
iPhone XR remained the best-selling iPhone model in the United States in the first quarter of 2019, as it was in the fourth quarter of 2018, according to a survey conducted by research firm CIRP and provided to MacRumors. The research firm found that the iPhone XR accounted for 38 percent of U.S. iPhone sales during the quarter, ahead of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max with a combined 21...
Read Full Article40 comments