WhatsApp to Roll Out Multi-Device Support, Hints at Future iPad App

In an interview with WABetaInfo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that the popular messaging app will soon be rolling out multi-device capability, allowing users to use their WhatsApp account on up to four different linked devices even when their main smartphone is not connected to the internet.



According to Zuckerberg, Facebook has faced "a big technical challenge" in getting "all your messages and content to sync properly across devices even when your phone battery dies." However, Zuckerberg says that Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, has found "an elegant" solution to the issue and that "it'll be the best solution out there." In addition, WhatsApp head Will Cathcart says that multi-device support will be rolling out in a public beta.

Specifically targeting the prospect of a future native iPad app for WhatsApp, Cathcart says that the company would "love to support" the ‌iPad‌ and hints that the roll-out of multi-device support will "make it possible for us to build things like that."

Other features confirmed to be coming soon to WhatsApp include "disappearing mode," which will turn on disappearing messages for all chat threads, making users WhatsApps accounts "ephemeral," according to Zuckerberg. Additionally, Zuckerberg confirmed that WhatsApp will soon roll out "view once" mode for photos and videos, where similar to Snapchat and Instagram, users will only be able to view received content once.