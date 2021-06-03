WhatsApp to Roll Out Multi-Device Support, Hints at Future iPad App

by

In an interview with WABetaInfo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that the popular messaging app will soon be rolling out multi-device capability, allowing users to use their WhatsApp account on up to four different linked devices even when their main smartphone is not connected to the internet.

Whatsapp Feature
According to Zuckerberg, Facebook has faced "a big technical challenge" in getting "all your messages and content to sync properly across devices even when your phone battery dies." However, Zuckerberg says that Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, has found "an elegant" solution to the issue and that "it'll be the best solution out there." In addition, WhatsApp head Will Cathcart says that multi-device support will be rolling out in a public beta.

Specifically targeting the prospect of a future native iPad app for WhatsApp, Cathcart says that the company would "love to support" the ‌iPad‌ and hints that the roll-out of multi-device support will "make it possible for us to build things like that."

Other features confirmed to be coming soon to WhatsApp include "disappearing mode," which will turn on disappearing messages for all chat threads, making users WhatsApps accounts "ephemeral," according to Zuckerberg. Additionally, Zuckerberg confirmed that WhatsApp will soon roll out "view once" mode for photos and videos, where similar to Snapchat and Instagram, users will only be able to view received content once.

Tag: WhatsApp

Top Rated Comments

Vol Braakzakje Avatar
Vol Braakzakje
1 hour ago at 04:11 am
Users will be able to view their content once. But Facebook inc will be able to view users content forever.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kevinpdoyle Avatar
kevinpdoyle
1 hour ago at 04:12 am
I’d like to know why this didn’t happen years ago.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
justperry Avatar
justperry
1 hour ago at 04:13 am

Users will be able to view their content once. But Facebook inc will be able to view users content forever.
Non sense, it's encrypted.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
69Mustang Avatar
69Mustang
39 minutes ago at 04:37 am

Non sense, it's encrypted.
But Perry, we can't drop dank memes if we only rely on facts.

If whatstrash thinks it’s going on my iPad, think again.

Multiple device support, no chance ????????

Do you really believe a company like scumbook?
Of course [USER=120357]@justperry[/USER] doesn't believe. He'd much rather believe some internet rando who uses juvenile terminology like whatstrash and scumbook. ;)
Facebook's data vacuum is infamously prodigious. We all know it. Doesn't mean we have to resort to petty epithets.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mazz0 Avatar
mazz0
59 minutes ago at 04:16 am
Too late for me, this is the main reason (there are others) I fully abandoned WhatsApp.

Now if only Apple announce cross platform iMessage at WWDC...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
justperry Avatar
justperry
28 minutes ago at 04:48 am

I don’t believe anything that comes out of mark zuckerberg mouth and his trash company scumbook
As I told you before, I hate Facebook, that does not mean they lie about this one, if they did and we would find out all hell will break loose.
Pretty sure they would get the biggest fine ever from the EU, I actually think they already should have been fined multiple times.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

whatsapp privacy banner

WhatsApp to Force Users to Accept Privacy Changes

Tuesday March 2, 2021 2:18 am PST by
WhatsApp has revealed how it will handle users who do not accept the platform's widely discussed privacy policy changes, which include increased data sharing with parent company Facebook, due to come into effect next month. WhatsApp's new banner explaining its privacy policy changes In the weeks leading up to May, WhatsApp will begin to roll out a small, in-app banner to users who have...
Read Full Article
Whatsapp Feature

WhatsApp Testing Ability to Transfer Chats Between iOS and Android

Tuesday April 6, 2021 12:37 am PDT by
WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow users to transfer their chat history, logs, and transcripts between iOS and Android devices, making it easier for WhatsApp users to switch between the two platforms. The new future, in the early stages of development, was brought to light by WABetaInfo, who often shares unreleased and hidden features behind the chatting service. According to ...
Read Full Article71 comments
WhatsApp privacy policy update

WhatsApp Delays Privacy Policy Update That Led to Confusion Over Facebook Data Sharing

Friday January 15, 2021 11:58 am PST by
WhatsApp has opted to delay new privacy policy changes that have led to a significant amount of confusion over data sharing with Facebook, WhatsApp announced today. The planned privacy policy update will be delayed for three months, but it is not canceled. According to WhatsApp, there's been "a lot of misinformation" leading to concern about the update. WhatsApp clarifies that the update...
Read Full Article100 comments
Whatsapp Feature

German Regulators Seek to Stop WhatsApp Sharing Data With Facebook

Tuesday April 13, 2021 4:49 am PDT by
Regulators in Germany are seeking to bar Facebook from collecting user data from its subsidiary, WhatsApp (via Bloomberg). The Hamburg regulator is looking to achieve an "immediately enforceable order" against Facebook by May 15, due to concerns that WhatsApp's privacy policy changes could lead to the unlawful use of user data for marketing and advertising purposes. Data Commissioner...
Read Full Article31 comments
whatsapp privacy banner

WhatsApp Reveals What Happens to Users Who Don't Agree to Upcoming Privacy Policy Changes

Sunday February 21, 2021 1:11 am PST by
WhatsApp has revealed how it will gradually limit the features available to accounts held by users who do not accept the platform's impending privacy policy changes, due to come into effect on May 15. WhatsApp's new banner explaining the privacy policy changes According to an email seen by TechCrunch to one of its merchant partners, WhatsApp said it will "slowly ask" users who have not yet...
Read Full Article156 comments
whatsapp status updates privacy e1612180151751

WhatsApp Uses Status Updates to Remind Users About Its Privacy Commitments

Monday February 1, 2021 3:58 am PST by
WhatsApp has started using Status messages to remind its users of the messaging service's "commitment to your privacy," following the recent confusion regarding changes to its privacy policy last month. "WhatsApp is now on Status," the message begins. "We'll let you know about new features and updates here. One thing that isn't new is our commitment to your privacy. WhatsApp can't read or...
Read Full Article36 comments
WhatsApp privacy policy update

Mandatory WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update Allows User Data to be Shared With Facebook

Wednesday January 6, 2021 5:22 am PST by
WhatsApp's latest terms and privacy policy allows the popular messaging app to share a significant amount of user data with Facebook (via XDA Developers). WhatsApp users are today receiving an in-app notice informing them about the app's updated terms of service and privacy policy. The notice gives an overview of the main three updates, covering how WhatsApp processes user data, how...
Read Full Article265 comments
whatsapp wallpapers 1

WhatsApp Affirms User Privacy Following Backlash Over Data Sharing With Facebook

Tuesday January 12, 2021 6:39 am PST by
Following backlash after changing its terms and privacy policy to consolidate a significant amount of data sharing with Facebook, WhatsApp is now assuring users about the privacy measures built into its app. Last week, WhatsApp began informing users of updates to the app's terms of service and privacy policy. The updated agreements, which users must consent to in order to continue using...
Read Full Article172 comments
Whatsapp Feature

WhatsApp Ends Support for iOS 9, Now Requires iPhone 5 or Later to Work

Thursday March 18, 2021 2:55 am PDT by
As indicated in a newly published support document, WhatsApp has ended support for iOS 9 and earlier versions of Apple's mobile operating system, requiring all users to be running at least iOS 10, released in 2016. Up until now, iOS 9 users – who will have been mainly iPhone 4s owners – were able to use the encrypted chat service. Going forward, however, iOS 10 is required, meaning users ...
Read Full Article50 comments
whatsapp desktop voice video calls mac

WhatsApp Desktop App Gains Support for Voice and Video Calls

Thursday March 4, 2021 1:05 am PST by
WhatsApp is today updating its desktop app for Mac and PC with voice and video calling support, the company announced. Like WhatsApp's mobile app, voice and video calls on the desktop equivalent are end-to-end encrypted, ensuring only the people conversing have access to the contents of a call. WhatsApp has been in the process of testing the new desktop call functions over the last few...
Read Full Article42 comments