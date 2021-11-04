Deals: Get Apple's 512GB 16-Inch MacBook Pro for $2,449.99 ($49 Off)
Amazon today has Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro, 512GB) for $2,449.99, down from $2,499.00. This remains the lowest price we've tracked on this model, and as of writing Amazon is the only major Apple reseller offering this discount.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Only the Silver color option is available at this price, and it's being shipped and sold directly from Amazon.
There are a few other new MacBook Pros being discounted on Amazon, but you'll find delayed shipping estimates for most. The 14-inch MacBook Pro (8-Core M1 Pro, 512GB) is available for $1,949.99, down from $1,999.00, but it won't ship until late November. The same estimate can be found for the 1TB 16-inch model.
This will likely continue to be a trend as we head further into the holiday season, as Apple's own website has most models of the 2021 MacBook Pro shipping in late November and early December. If you're looking at these for holiday presents, the earlier you order the more you'll ensure a timely delivery.
You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.
