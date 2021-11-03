Deals: Nomad's New Sitewide Sale Has 20% Off iPhone 13 Cases, iPad Folios, and More

Nomad today kicked off a new sale that is taking 20 percent off most full-priced products across Nomad's entire website, using the code SAVE20. This sitewide sale will last for two days.

If you haven't shopped on Nomad before, the company is well-known for selling high-quality products that protect and accessorize the iPhone, iPad, AirPods, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch. Nomad also sells Lightning and USB-C cables, leather wallets, keychains, and more. Our code is compatible with most of Nomad's full-priced products, but won't work with new releases like the Base Station Mini.

Below we've rounded up a small collection of Nomad products that you can purchase at a discount this week, but remember that the new code applies to Nomad's entire website. When you're shopping, just use the code SAVE20 on full-priced items and not on anything already marked down.

Nomad also noted that due to supply chain issues, some of their products are seeing delayed shipping estimates ahead of the holidays. Because of this you may see backordered dates on some accessories, so if you're interested in anything this week's 20 percent off sale is a great time to lock in savings and ensure delivery before the holidays.



