Deals: Amazon's Pre-Black Friday Sales Continue With $29 Off Apple Pencil 2, $10 Off Apple TV 4K, and More

Amazon is continuing its pre-Black Friday discounts from yesterday with a new collection of solid markdowns on Apple products and accessories. Today we're tracking sales on Apple Pencil 2, Apple TV 4K, and the MacBook Air.

Apple Pencil 2

Following a deal at Verizon late last week, Amazon is now providing the best current deal on Apple Pencil 2 at $99.99, down from $129.00. This sale is a match of one of the lowest prices that we've ever tracked for the Apple Pencil 2, and as of writing it's only available on Amazon.

We very rarely see the Apple Pencil 2 dip below this sale price, so if you've been on the hunt for one at a discount, now's a great time to buy. The Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with the following iPads: iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Air (4th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd, 4th, and 5th generations), and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st, 2nd, and 3rd generations).



Apple TV 4K

Next, Amazon has the 32GB Apple TV 4K (2021) for $169.00, down from $179.00. This is the second-best price that we've ever tracked on this model of the Apple TV 4K, and it's been the most consistent discount on the accessory.

You can also get the 64GB Apple TV 4K for $189.98, down from $199.00. We've seen this Apple TV 4K discounted by an additional $10, so this sale is another second-best price. Both of these Apple TVs are sold by Amazon, and they're in stock and ready to ship today.



MacBook Air

Lastly, you can get the 256GB M1 MacBook Air for $899.00, down from $999.00 in all three colors of Gold, Silver, and Space Gray. This is currently the best price available online among the major Apple resellers, and overall it's the second-best price we've tracked.

The 512GB M1 MacBook Air is also on sale, available for $1,149.99, down from $1,249.00. Similar to the 256GB model, this is a second-best price on this 2020 MacBook Air. Both notebooks are shipped and sold directly from Amazon.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.