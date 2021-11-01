Users Reporting 'Memory Leak' Issues After Updating to macOS Monterey

by

Some users who recently upgraded to macOS Monterey are experiencing a bug known as a "memory leak," a scenario in which a specific macOS process or application is bugged out and stays running for prolonged periods in the background, consuming abnormally high amounts of memory or RAM.

Monterey Memory LEak Feature
It's difficult to pinpoint precisely what models of Mac computers are affected; however, the range is relatively wide, including the newly released 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. Reports on Twitter, Reddit, the MacRumors Forums, and the Apple Support Communities consist of users reporting their Mac warning that the system has "run out of application memory" or that specific applications are consuming ridiculously high amounts of RAM in Activity Monitor.

Some reports call out the macOS Control Center as the main culprit, with YouTuber Gregory McFadden sharing a screenshot of Control Center using up to 20GB of RAM on their 64GB M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro. Other users are also sharing similar experiences on the MacRumors Forums and Reddit.

Another cluster of related reports includes Mozilla Firefox. As shown in the tweets below, Firefox for some users is taking up incredibly high amounts of memory, as high as 80GB for one user.

Excluding Firefox and Control Center related reports, more widespread reporting from users across different platforms suggest the more common bug is the pop-up "Your system has run out of application memory."

The pop-up is seemingly being shown to users despite minimal use of their Macs with considerable amounts of memory to spare. In some instances, some users have suggested that restarting the Mac helps, while others say the pop-up reappears shortly after. A user on the Apple Support Communities noted their experience:

Since downloading Monterey I receive repeated messages "your system has run out of application memory". This is only occurred since downloading Monterey. When examining activity monitor pages seems to be the main culprit using up 18 GB and more! Is this evidence of a memory leak for Pages with Monterey os? Restart makes no difference.

Mac users on the MacRumors Forums (1, 2, 3, 4), the Apple Support Communities (1, 2), and Reddit, are noting similar experiences. Just earlier today, we reported on user reports that the ‌macOS Monterey‌ update is bricking some older Mac computers. Given that and issues surrounding memory usage for some users, it may be best for users still on macOS Big Sur to wait until the second version of ‌macOS Monterey‌ before upgrading.

Top Rated Comments

Mac Hammer Fan Avatar
Mac Hammer Fan
17 minutes ago at 10:44 am
I don't need ever year a new system that is buggy the first months and that gets security updates for only three years.
It would be better if Apple releases a new MacOS only once in three years but that is stable and supported for ten years.
I don't need all these bells and whistles.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LtRoyalShrimp Avatar
LtRoyalShrimp
24 minutes ago at 10:36 am
Can confirm. 16GB M1 Pro - Control Center was using 10GB memory the other day.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
slb Avatar
slb
5 minutes ago at 10:56 am
On top of this issue, I'm getting crashes in Safari 15 while using tabs normally and switching between tab groups.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gank41 Avatar
gank41
26 minutes ago at 10:35 am
I've received a few of these warnings, and for me it's been the Music App. One time it was using almost 350GB of Memory!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nortonandreev Avatar
nortonandreev
22 minutes ago at 10:39 am
Just for additional information - I started experiencing these issues with a beta version of Monterey, released in August. I was using the 16" MacBook Pro (Intel) back then. I am also experiencing memory leaks on the new 16' MacBook Pro and the 2021 iMac. I know these issues might be hard to find and fix, but it's been happening for the past three months and I really wish Apple focused on that issue as a priority. Releasing Monterey with a critical bug like this was not the best thing to do.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nortonandreev Avatar
nortonandreev
6 minutes ago at 10:55 am

In this day and age to see memory leaks in modern software is literally perplexing.
Mu thoughts. Especially with apps such as Music which must have been written exclusively on Swift. I guess it’s a problem with the OS and its memory management, as many apps experience the issue.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

