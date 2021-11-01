LG to Offer Free Three-Month Apple TV+ Trial on 2016 and Newer Smart TVs

LG today announced that owners of 2016 to 2021 model 4K or 8K LG Smart TVs will be eligible for a free three-month Apple TV+ trial starting November 15 in the United States and over 80 other countries and regions where Apple TV+ is available.



The trial will be available through the LG Content Store and must be redeemed by February 20, 2022. The offer is limited to first-time Apple TV+ subscribers, so anyone who has already trialed Apple's streaming video service cannot take advantage of this promotion. There is a limit of one free trial per eligible LG Smart TV and per Apple ID.

Apple TV+ normally offers a free seven-day trial, with pricing then set at $4.99 per month. Apple also continues to offer a free three-month trial of the service with the purchase of a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac.

Apple TV+ competes with the likes of Netflix and Disney+ by offering a slate of original programming, ranging from the award-winning comedy series "Ted Lasso" to the star-studded drama series "The Morning Show."