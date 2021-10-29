Deals: Verizon Discounting Apple Accessories, MagSafe Chargers, iPhones, iPads, and More
There are a wide variety of deals expiring soon at Verizon, with solid last-chance offers on MagSafe accessories, the Apple Pencil 2, iPhones, and more. Most of these deals are dated to expire on Monday, November 1, so be sure to browse each sale below before next week.
Verizon's newest cellular offers include $300 off all 5G smartphones with Verizon Prepaid. This includes the newest iPhones, and you can get up to $1,000 off iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max when trading in your old smartphone and adding in a new line.
If you're looking for tablets, Verizon is offering up to $200 off Apple's newest iPads when trading in an older model and putting the new one on select Verizon Unlimited plans. This offer is available for the iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.
Verizon's accessory sale from earlier this month has returned, including discounts on a wide range of Apple accessories like the MagSafe Charger, MagSafe Duo Charger, new Siri Remote, iPhone cases, and more.
In terms of the best discounts, the MagSafe Duo Charger and the MagSafe Battery Pack are hitting the lowest prices we've seen yet on each accessory. The regular MagSafe Charger is at a solid second-best price, and Verizon also has a rare discount on the 2021 Siri Remote.
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
