Quick Teardowns Offer First Look Inside 14 and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Models

by

Apple's 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are finally in the hands of customers, and one Reddit user has opened his up to give us a first look at the inside of the 10-core 14-inch machine.

macbook pro teardown 1

14-inch MacBook Pro

In addition to sharing some great photos of the internals, Reddit User the_Ex_Lurker shared some thoughts on the process of getting into the new MacBook Pro.

Opening up the new MacBook Pro "seems identical" to the 2016-2012 MacBook Pro models, with Apple using pentalobe screws and clips that need to be dealt with to get inside. The battery is not glued down and is instead held in place with iPhone-style adhesive pull tabs to make battery replacements simpler.

macbook pro teardown 2

14-inch MacBook Pro

The keyboard deck is part of the unibody so it won't be any easier to replace than existing keyboards, and the I/O ports are modular and should be relatively easy to replace. There is a dual fan setup inside the 14-inch model like the 16-inch model, and the fans are slightly larger than the fans in the old 13-inch MacBook Pro but are smaller than the fans in the 15-inch 2016 model.

Leaker L0vetodream also shared some teardown images of the 16-inch MacBook Pro model on Twitter. He said the M1 Max chip is "really large," with the top down view showing off the dual fans and heat pipe. A translation of the original tweet is below with more detail.

16 inch macbook pro teardown lovetodream 1

16-inch MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro 16-inch with M1 Max first disassembled. The area of ​​the new M1 Max chip is really large (see the comparison of the size of a 1 yuan coin) RAM is divided into four particles stacked on the chip to dissipate heat is a dual fan + single heat pipe overall modularity The design of the internal design is regular and maintenance is relatively convenient. This one we have is the 1T top-equipped version (the highest configuration in the non-customized version).

Both the 14 and 16-inch models look similar inside with the dual-fan setups and a set of six batteries, along with redesigned speaker systems.

16 inch macbook pro teardown lovetodream 2

16-inch MacBook Pro logic board

We should get a more in-depth teardown later this week from teardown site iFixit, which will give us additional information on the two machines.

