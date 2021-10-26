Apple's Polishing Cloth and AirPods 3 Now Available for Same-Day Pickup at Select Apple Stores

Apple's new $19 polishing cloth that it introduced alongside the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models is now available for same-day pickup at many Apple Store locations across the United States and Canada.

Apple Store pickup is a much quicker way of getting the polishing cloth for those who haven't ordered one yet, as Apple's online store is currently quoting mid-January delivery for orders placed today in the United States. In-store availability can be checked by zip code or postal code on the polishing cloth's product page on Apple's website.

Apple says the polishing cloth is made with soft, nonabrasive material and can be used to clean any Apple product's display safely and effectively, including those with nano-texture glass like the Pro Display XDR. Note that Apple already includes a polishing cloth with the Pro Display XDR, but it does not include one with other products.

Those who were quick to order the polishing cloth when it first became available last week are now beginning to receive their orders.