Deals: Apple's Latest 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard Drops to $243 ($106 Off)
Amazon has just dropped Apple's latest Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro to its all-time best price at a savings of over $100. The deal is currently available only in black, with the keyboard accessory priced at $242.99, down from $349.00.
The white version of the Magic Keyboard is currently not discounted, with Amazon listing it at its regular price of $349.00.
This is the new 2021 model of the Magic Keyboard, so it's been optimized to fit the slightly thicker 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED display, but it also fits the 2018 and 2020 models. It features a full QWERTY keyboard, trackpad, USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and a floating cantilever design.
The iPad Pro attaches magnetically to the keyboard with passthrough charging for the iPad Pro via its Smart Connector, and the Magic Keyboard provides front and back protection when closed.
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
Top Rated Comments
It’s sad but it smells like Failure.
Expensive and very heavy.
Still I may have purchased the one for the 11” iPad Pro if I didn’t have other priorities.