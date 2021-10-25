AirPods 3 Unboxing Videos and Reviews Shared Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch

Apple's embargo on reviews of the third-generation AirPods has now lifted ahead of its launch tomorrow, giving the first hands-on looks at the company's latest earbuds. In addition to our upcoming review roundup, we have gathered together a number of unboxing videos and reviews of the new AirPods.



The key new features of the third-generation AirPods include improved sound quality, a new design with shorter stems, force sensor controls, skin-detect sensors, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, Adaptive EQ, Find My support, IPX4 sweat and water resistance, longer battery life, and a charging case with MagSafe.

Scroll down for the initial unboxing and review videos from a range of prominent YouTubers who have been first to get their hands on the third-generation AirPods.



Videos

