Deals: New AirPods Pro With MagSafe Case Already Down to $219.99 ($29 Off)

Alongside the third-generation AirPods, Apple this week also introduced a minor update for the AirPods Pro to add MagSafe support to the charging case. MagSafe makes for easier alignment of the AirPods Pro case on compatible magnetic chargers and allows it to stick on angled chargers.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The updated AirPods Pro carry the same $249 price tag as the previous version and have no other changes beyond the case, but Amazon is already discounting the new model down to $219.99, a savings of $29. The new AirPods Pro are in stock with delivery available next week.

The discounted price still marks a $23 premium over the original version at the moment, with Amazon currently pricing the non-MagSafe version at $197.00. We even saw them go as low as $169.00 around Black Friday last year, so if MagSafe isn't a necessity for you, you may still want to shop around for a good deal on the older ones.

AirPods and AirPods Pro make for popular gifts and we commonly see discounted pricing on them, especially leading into the holiday shopping season, so we're likely to see more deals on these in the coming weeks, but it's a good sign for supplies that we're already seeing significant discounts right at launch.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.