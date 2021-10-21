Deals: Take Up to $200 Off Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 Models

Today we're tracking a few offers from carriers on cellular models of the new Apple Watch Series 7, which just launched last week. Many of the initial deals on these Series 7 models are still around today, from carriers like AT&T and Verizon.

AT&T

Starting with AT&T, you can get $200 in bill credits put towards a second Apple Watch after you purchase one. Both Apple Watches must be purchased on a qualifying installment plan and there's a $30 activation/upgrade fee, and at least one new line must be added.

Models eligible under this sale include Series 3 (up to $289.99), Series 4 (up to $699.99), Series 5 (up to $749.99), Series 6 (up to $799.99), SE (up to $359.99), and Series 7 (up to $799.99). You can pick any two models from these Apple Watch generations.

AT&T currently has most Apple Watch Series 7 models for an estimated delivery date in early to mid November, but there are some models that can be delivered sooner. The 41mm Green Aluminum Series 7 model has an October 25 estimate, for example.

For most other Series 7 models, you'll see an estimated delivery between November 5 and November 19. Head to AT&T for more information on the sale.



Verizon

Verizon is offering $200 off the Apple Watch Series 7 when you trade in your old Apple Watch within 30 days of purchase. New and current customers can also get Beats Studio Buds for free when purchasing an Apple Watch and iPhone together.

The $200 off deal is available for all Series 7 models, and the credit will be applied over 24 monthly bills. Currently, two Series 7 models have shipping estimates in October and November on Verizon: 41mm Midnight Aluminum (November 11) and 41mm Blue Aluminum (October 28).

You can also save on previous generation Apple Watch models, including the Series 6 and SE. Head to Verizon for more information on the sale.



T-Mobile/Sprint

Similar to AT&T, T-Mobile is offering $200 off when you purchase two Apple Watch Series 7 models. For this deal, you'll need to add two new lines as well, on an Apple DIGITS or Apple Standalone plan.

T-Mobile has some of the best stock among the carriers, with most ready to ship between today and October 25. Once you purchase both models and activate the new lines, you'll receive $200 back via 24 monthly bill credits.



Retailers

Best Buy - Get up to $200 off when trading in an eligible Apple Watch

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.